Erdogan plays with economic and political fire

When Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on December 20 that he would back the collapsing Turkish lira with billions of dollars in public funds and pledged that the state would cover exchange losses on some deposits, this decision produced electrifying results.

The pound retreated from a historic low of 60% against the US dollar during the year to jump 38% the next day and rose 50% on December 24, marking the strongest week on record. State media have gone into high gear, claiming long queues of Turks swap dollars into lire as retailers are expected to cut prices.

Erdogan quickly announced that the plan was part of Turkey’s war for economic independence and that we would emerge victorious.

Soon after, his Justice and Development Party (AKP) asked the Supreme Electoral Council when it could call a snap election, sparking speculation the government was seeking to politically cash in on its self-proclaimed economic victory.

Fast forwarding so far, it appears that very little evidence shows that the dire economic realities of the country have changed significantly. Indeed, the new year has started with a series of further increases in the prices of electricity, grains, transport, tobacco, alcohol and fuel, adding to the woes of many Turks already struggling with record highs. two-decade inflation.

People are really suffering, Erdem Aydin, of consultancy firm RDM, told Asia Times in Istanbul. Whether you take a ferry or walk down the main drag all you hear are people talking about the economy and how to survive another week.

At the same time, the sustainability of the new pound support policy is increasingly called into question as the pound falters again, down 22% from the previous nine trading days on January 6.

Sharp declines in the lira, wrote Jason Tuvey of Capital Economics in a recent note to investors, will now translate into increased funding needs for governments. Public finances, considered a pillar of strength for ten years, are now in danger of collapsing.

The Turkish Lira collapses as inflation soars.

Erdogan therefore faces a difficult dilemma as to whether to call an early election before his scheduled date of June 2023.

2023 is a year full of symbolism for pro-Islamist Erdogan, as it marks the 100e anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Republic by its lay founder, Kemal Atatürk.

At the same time, opponents of Erdogan, now in power for 20 years, are increasingly concerned that any move to the ballot box could also go hand in hand with another major crackdown on the opposition.

Erdogan’s recent warnings against street protests and calls by his coalition partners to prosecute his main potential rival for the presidency, Istanbul mayor Ibrahim Imamoglu, have heightened fears.

The goals of government policy decisions are political and improvised, Murat Somer, professor of political science at Istanbul Koc University, told Asia Times, and they are taken with one goal in mind: to keep the government in power.

Economic ambush

Erdogan’s new economic policy is based on a government promise to guarantee Turkish lira deposits in the country’s banks against exchange rate fluctuations.

It came after months of the pound’s crushing depreciation, largely triggered by interest rate cuts announced by Turkey’s central bank. Given Turkey’s already high inflation, these have gone against economic orthodoxy, which dictates that interest rates must be raised, not cut, to contain soaring prices.

Yet the interest rate cuts have also helped keep money in the economy, with Erdogan claiming that they generate growth which in turn will eventually stabilize prices and exchange rates.

Erdogan had also argued that the interest rates are also contrary to Islamic principles and only make the rich richer and the poor poorer on December 31.

However, international currency markets don’t see it the same way, and by December 19, the day before the new policy was announced, the pound had hit all-time lows, forcing prices to rise as the Turkish economy is heavily dependent on imports usually denominated in dollars or euros. .

Erdogan’s announcement of the guarantee was also accompanied by major intervention by the central bank and two of the country’s three state banks, Vakif Bank and Halkbank, which are controlled by the Turkish national fund.

The CEO of the Turkeys wealth fund is Erdogan himself, Aydin said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces an early elections dilemma.

Between $ 5.5 billion and $ 5.7 billion in central bank foreign exchange reserves were depleted within two days of the announcement of Erdogan’s economic war policy, along with about $ 3 billion in the Vakif Bank and the Halkbank, according to Reuters.

This appears to have been what reversed the decline of the pound, with few mainstream Turks actually taking advantage of the collateral and swapping their dollars into lire to deposit them in banks, government officials have claimed.

At the same time, Erdogan’s policy is not really new. A similar program was run by the Turkish government in the 1970s, but was then quickly scrapped. This is because he pressured the Turkish Treasury to give guarantees as the pound continued to depreciate.

If the lira suffers a big drop, the treasury would be at stake for a big bill, says Tuvey.

It therefore links the fortune of lira much more closely to public finances. These are relatively robust at present. Turkey’s public debt is only around 40% of GDP, but a sharp drop could quickly drain the coffers, analysts say.

This, in turn, creates a clear political dilemma for Erdogan.

With economic policies and the dysfunctional government system he’s locked himself in, Somer says, if he waits for an election in 2023, things will be even worse.

Yet if Erdogan brings the country to the polls sooner, he will face a disgruntled population suffering from large price hikes and a visible erosion in their standard of living.

While annual inflation is officially 36%, independent investigative agency ENAGrup said on January 3 that the actual annual figure was 82.81%. The new year saw electricity prices for businesses increase by 125%, while households had to contend with electricity price increases of 50%.

Cereal prices increased by 25%, train tickets increased by 20% to 36%, Istanbul bus fares increased by 36%, and taxi prices increased by around 33%. Seeking solace in cigarettes and alcohol has also become more expensive, with a special consumption tax rising 47% on New Years Day.

A rock and a hard place

Caught between a rock and a hard place, Erdogan and his allies seem to be turning against the opposition.

On January 4, the Turkish parliament announced the opening of proceedings to lift immunity against 24 members of the country’s third party, the pro-Kurdish People’s Democracy Party (HDP), allowing their prosecution to continue. Another case aimed at shutting down the HDP completely continues while its leader, Selahattin Demirtas, has been jailed without trial for five years.

An investigation by the Ministry of the Interior was also opened on the municipality of Istanbul headed by Mayor Imamoglu. Meanwhile, Devlet Bahceli, the leader of Erdogans’ main coalition partner, the far-right National Movement Party (MHP), calls for his dismissal if the investigation proves links to terrorism among municipal workers.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Ekrem Imamoglu celebrating in front of thousands of supporters at Beylikduzu in Istanbul on June 23, 2019. Photo: AFP / Onur Gunal / Republican People’s Party

Metin Gurcan, a key figure in the leadership of DEVA, a center-right party led by former AKP economy czar Ali Babacan, now faces 20 years in prison for espionage, a charge he strongly denies .

On December 31, Erdogan himself called the leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Kemal Kilicdaroglu a chaos and disorderly bandit.

Erdogan also threatened to respond to any street protests against his government with an equally violent response to the crackdown that followed a failed July 2016 coup, which resulted in mass arrests and forced media shutdowns.

This is how you hold your own constituency hostage, says Somer. You increase anxiety, fear and people begin to seek refuge, says Somer, even bossy, as opposed to a more uncertain and democratic refuge.