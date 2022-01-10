



A former senior paramilitary officer stationed in Xinjiang has been appointed head of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) garrison in Hong Kong, the latest sign that Beijing is taking an increasingly tough stance on security in the center financial. Major General Peng Jingtang was the deputy chief of staff of the Chinese paramilitary police force, the People’s Armed Police, national television station, CCTV said on Sunday evening, adding that his appointment was signed by Chinese President Xi. Jinping. Peng was previously also the chief of staff of the Xinjiang Armed Police Force, where Western countries and international rights groups say Beijing is committing genocide against the Uyghur minority community. China has denied the claims, denouncing the charges as part of a smear campaign. Broadcaster CCTV quoted Peng as saying that in his new appointment he would work with all members of the garrison to follow the leadership of the ruling Communist Party and Xi, and steadfastly defend national sovereignty and security interests. Hong Kong, a special administrative region, returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with the promise that many individual rights would be protected. Pro-democracy activists and rights groups, however, say freedoms have been eroded, especially since China imposed a new national security law after months of sometimes violent protests in 2019. Britain returned Hong Kong to China in 1997, and a mini-constitution called the Basic Law was created on the principle of one country, two systems; it gave the city more freedoms than the mainland, including freedom of speech, which are supposed to remain untouched until 2047. Last March, China approved sweeping changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system, strengthening Beijing’s control over the city and reducing democratic representation in the legislature. In December, Xi told Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam that the city was developing in the right direction and praised her work, two days after an election put Beijing worshipers in the city. legislature of financial centers amid low turnout. Over the past year, Hong Kong has consolidated the situation in which the city has emerged from chaos [during the 2019 social unrest] to peace and continued to develop in a positive direction, Xi Jinping, quoted by state media, told Carrie Lam.

