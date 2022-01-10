PM Narendra Modi chairs COVID-19 review meeting – 5 points | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Sunday January 9 to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. The meeting conducted by videoconference brought together Union Minister of Interior Amit Shah, Union Minister of Health Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Interior Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guba and other officials, ANI reported. Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs meeting to review COVID-19 situation in country, via video conference pic.twitter.com/EY5u7LAaC3 ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022 Here are the key points raised by the PM during the meeting: 1. Ensure adequate health infrastructure at district level. Speed ​​up the vaccination campaign for adolescents in mission mode. 2. Need for continued scientific research on tests, vaccines and pharmacological interventions, including genome sequencing, as the virus is continually evolving. 3. Ensure the continuity of non-Covid health services and leverage telemedicine to ensure the availability of health-related advice to people living in remote and rural areas. 4. A meeting with MCs be convened to discuss state specific scenarios, best practices and public health response. 5. Carry on Jan Andolan, focus on appropriate Covid behavior, essential in our ongoing battle against COVID-19. The review meeting comes as India reported 1,59,632 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest in 224 days, according to data from the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. The daily positivity rate in the country has jumped to 10.21% as India falters under the third wave threat of COVID-19. Active cases rose to 5,90,611, the highest for about 197 days. The total count of the Omicron variant reached 3,623 in the country. Of the total of 3,623 Omicron cases, Maharashtra recorded the highest with 1,009 cases, followed by Delhi with 513 and Karnataka with 441 cases. With the upcoming elections in five assemblies – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa – India’s Election Commission on Saturday, while announcing polling dates, banned physical gatherings, roadshows, nukkad sabhas, padayatras and vehicle gatherings until January 15 due to COVID-19 fear. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will interact with state health ministers on Monday on the current coronavirus situation, government sources told ANI. (With contributions from the agency) Live

