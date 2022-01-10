Boosting the infrastructure, the vaccination campaign essential to fight against the constant evolution of the virus: PM Modi





New Delhi: Reviewing the Covid situation amid an increase in cases fueled by the Omicron variant of the virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Sunday to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level and accelerate the campaign to vaccination for adolescents in mission mode. Noting that the coronavirus has evolved continuously, Modi stressed the need for continued scientific research in tests and vaccines in addition to pharmacological interventions, including genome sequencing, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. in a press release. Emphasizing the need to ensure the effective use of masks and physical distancing measures as a new standard to control the spread of Covid, Modi called for the effective implementation of home isolation for mild and asymptomatic cases and disseminate factual information to the whole community. He said a meeting with chief ministers would be called to discuss state-specific scenarios, best practices and the public health response, the PMO added. Expressing gratitude for the relentless service provided by healthcare workers in managing the pandemic, he said the precautionary dose for them and other frontline workers should be taken in mission mode, he said. declared. A presentation was made at the meeting to highlight India’s continued efforts for the vaccination campaign, with 31% of adolescents aged 15-18 having received the first dose so far within seven days following the start of the campaign. After a detailed discussion, Modi told officials that intensive containment and active surveillance should continue in groups reporting higher cases and that technical support should be provided to states reporting higher cases. Modi tweeted after the meeting: “Had in-depth discussions on the current COVID-19 situation. Reviewed the readiness of health infrastructure, vaccination campaign, including for young people between 15 and 18 years old, and ensure the continuation of non-COVID health services. “ The Prime Minister also said that non-Covid health services should be provided while managing Covid cases currently and suggested leveraging telemedicine to offer health-related advice to people in remote and rural areas. , said the PMO. The high-level meeting, attended by the Ministers of the Interior and of Health as well as senior officials, assessed the current pandemic situation in the country, the ongoing preparation of health infrastructure and logistics, l status of the vaccination campaign and the public health implications of the Omicron variant. A detailed presentation highlighting the increase in currently reported cases globally was made by the Secretary of Health, the PMO said, and was followed by the status of Covid in various states and districts. of concern, based on the increase in cases and high positivity. being reported. The efforts of the central government so far in terms of supporting states to manage the emerging challenge were highlighted, and various peak case predictive scenarios were also presented, the PMO said. Support provided to states to modernize health infrastructure, testing capacity, availability of oxygen and intensive care beds, and the buffer stock of Covid essential drugs as part of the Covid emergency response package ( ECRP-II) was also noted.

