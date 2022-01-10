Most likely Erdogan successor unknown to outside world

It’s official. Thanks to lingering financial turmoil, Turkish lira just connected his worst year since the ruling AKP came to power two decades ago, losing 44% of its value in 2021 to become the worst performing currency in emerging markets.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan temporarily turned the tide last month when he unveiled an economic bailout focused on exports and credit, sharply raised the minimum wage and urged citizens to keep their savings in lire. The Turkish lira, our money, is what we are going to go with, he said last week. Not with that foreign currency or that foreign currency.

Yet the Turkish economy is in its worst condition for 20 years. The lira fell to 18.4 per dollar last month, when inflation hit a 20-year high of 36.1%, according to government data. Some observers doubt this last figure. In the past year, the price of flour has jumped 86% and pasta by 114%, as countless Turks struggle to pay their bills and get food on the table.

The last time the pound was this weak and inflation so high was in 2001, when protesters called on the coalition government to step down and the International Monetary Fund had to step in to stem the crisis. These unrest led to the surprise electoral victory of the newly founded AKP in late 2002, after which Turkey embarked on more than a decade of steady economic expansion.

History may soon repeat itself, as crucial presidential and parliamentary elections loom next year and the latest polls put the AKP and its parliamentary partner, the nationalist MHP, several points behind the opposition alliance of the CHP and IYI parties.

In a poll released last week by leading pollster MetroPoll, Erdogan placed fourth among potential presidential candidates. The Turkish leader, who will turn 19 in office in March, received an approval rating of less than 38%, behind IYI party leader Meral Aksener and charismatic Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu of the CHP.

Perhaps the big surprise was the CHP Mansur Yavas. Not only is the mayor of Ankara leading the polls by a large margin, receiving 60% support against 50% for Mr. Imamoglu, second, but he was viewed negatively by less than a quarter of those polled, against 53 and 55 per cent respectively for Ms Aksener and Mr Erdogan.

So who is Mr Yavas, and how did he become Turkey’s most popular politician? For starters, he was brought up by the working class and stayed close to his roots. Born and raised in Beypazari, a small town 100 kilometers west of the capital Ankara, it was also where he first emerged as a political force, becoming mayor in 1999.

He won public sympathy in 2014, when he lost Ankara’s mayor vote by just one percentage point in a result referred to the European Court of Human Rights amid fraud charges . Previously aligned with the MHP, it appeals to nationalists as well as to Kemalists favorable to the CHP, the party of the founder of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. When he won the seat of mayor of Ankara in March 2019, he joined friends in celebrating Allahu Akbar, ”also highlighting his conservative credentials.

His performances in power have been widely praised, especially for his anti-corruption efforts. To enhance transparency, Yavas live streamed the city’s public bidding decisions, including a purchase of steel pipes that was reportedly seen by 400,000 people. He also sold dozens of expensive cars bought by the previous administration led by AKP Melih Gokcek.

Its robust response to the pandemic, which included using social media to raise hundreds of millions of lire for increased social assistance, also drew favorable criticism. Despite being in his mid-60s, he has made strides with young voters, for example by hosting a video chat on the streaming platform Twitch which broke audience records in Turkey. This can be crucial as Turkish citizens born after 1980 make up around a third of all voters.

Mr Yavas has also adopted an eco-friendly program, creating new cycle paths, electrifying public transport and reducing demand on the city’s surcharged water system. Last week he announced a new round of natural gas subsidies for all households, days after the government raised fuel prices.

There is still plenty of time before the big vote, currently scheduled for June 2023

The Turkish lira and the inflationary turmoil are expected to continue in the coming months. Goldman Sachs expects inflation to exceed 40 percent, while JP Morgan forecasts a peak of 55 percent in May. These international observers may have come to doubt the insight of those who oversee the Turkish economy. Asked last month about the latest economic data, Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on national television: Look in my eyes. What do you see? If viewers didn’t know better, they might think he was suggesting mass hypnosis.

Despite these favorable political winds, the CHP has not yet chosen its presidential candidate. Both Mr Imamoglu and his fellow party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu have expressed interest in running, and the former appears to have significant national and international support. Turkey’s interior ministry last month launched investigations into hundreds of Istanbul officials for possible terrorist links, which could tarnish the city’s mayor, according to the results.

There is still plenty of time before the big vote, currently slated for June 2023. Mr Yavass’ last name means slow in Turkish, and the mayor of Ankara is likely to remind voters of the common Turkish phrase, Yavas, yavas. It is a reminder that developments often occur gradually, that understanding and realization tend to come not in a flash, but only in time.

