Sheikh Hamdan celebrates the winners of the 11th MBR Sports Awards





Cheikh Hamdan poses with the winners.

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, and sponsor of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, and Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Council of Dubai sports honored the winners of the eleventh edition of the Prize.

Leading athletes, officials and sports entities from the United Arab Emirates, the Arab region and around the world were honored at the 11th Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award ceremony on Sunday in the South Hall of the Dubai Exhibition Center located in Dubai. Expo 2020 venue.

Earlier, section media reported, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was named International Sports Personality of the Year.

Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the award, paid tribute to the winners.

Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of the Dubai Executive Council; Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residence and Foreign Affairs in Dubai (GDRFAAbdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General, Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR); Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, Secretary General, Supreme Legislation Committee; Saeed Hareb, Secretary General, Dubai Sports Council; Moaza Al Marri, Secretary General of the Prize, and other members of the Prize Board also attended. the event.

Leaders of national, Arab and international sports federations and clubs as well as officials and decision-makers from the international sports sector were also present at the sparkling ceremony.

The ceremony began with the UAE’s national anthem and a film about the eleventh session of the Prize, which coincides with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations. The film featured statistics on the participants and winners of the award and the presentation of a commemorative silver coin issued by the award.

Ceremony attendees also saw a film, titled “A Hero’s Story”, which showed the incredible journey of Iraqi Paralympian Jarrah Nassar, who rose from a humble background to win a gold medal in shot put at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games and a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games earlier this year. Jarrah also won two gold medals at the World Championships and a silver medal.

Sheikh Hamdan presented the Arab Organization Prize to the Egyptian club of Al Ahly, which was received by Mahmoud El Khatib. President of Club Al Ahly. Sheikh Hamdan also presented the International Organization Prize, which was awarded to the Swiss-based International Handball Federation.

The award was received by Joel Delplanque, the first vice-president of the IHF. Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, won the Arab Sports Personality Award, which was received on his behalf by Jassim Rashid Al Buainain, Secretary General of the Qatar Olympic Committee.

Sheikh Hamdan also honored the winners of the Local Emerging Athlete Award, who achieved outstanding success in the sport category of the award, which was awarded on the basis of a public vote (50% weighting) as well as votes from the jury (50%). .

Over 231,216 people voted through Dubai Sports Channel and the award’s smart apps. Saif Jasem Al Mansoori took first place among the six shortlisted athletes, followed by Mohammed Saeed Binham Al Ameri, Salwa Ahmed Al Mansoori, Alyaziah Tariq Abdulsalam, Rahma Khalfan Al Murshidi and Yousuf Rashed Al Matrooshi.

Sheikh Mansoor presented prizes to winners of other categories, including: Ahmed Mohammed Al Hammadi (the local arbiter’s award); Abdulaziz Muhammad Al-Yasi (the local trainer’s award); Abdul Hamid Ibrahim Al Hosani (Local Coach Award); Egyptian Aya Medany (Arab Administrator Award); Zayed Abdulnaser Al Katheeri (Outstanding Local Athlete Award); Tunisian Walid Katila (Athlete Award who achieved a feat despite difficult challenges – Determined People category) and Iraq Jarrah Nassar (Athlete who achieved a feat

Award Despite Difficult Challenges – Determined Persons category); and the Syrian Maan Abdel Moeen Asaad (athlete who won an award for outstanding achievement). Cheikh Mansoor also presented the Arab team award to the Algerian national football team, which was received by Hakim Madan, member of the executive board of the Algerian Football Federation; and honored the Arab stars of the Tokyo Olympics – Tunisian Ahmed Ayoub Hafnaoui (the Arab athlete award) and Saudi Arabian Tarek Ali Hamdi (the Arab athlete award).

Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed also presented the Local Organization Award to the Zayed Top Organization for Determined Persons, which was received by Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, Secretary General of the organization, and the Administrator’s Award. local to Anas Nasser Al Otaiba, president of the Asian Boxing Confederation and vice-president of the International Boxing Association. The UAE National Endurance Team won the Home Team Award, which was received by Major General Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation.

Sheikh Mansoor also honored the strategic partners of the award, which included the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Nakheel and Dragon Oil.

