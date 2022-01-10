Politics
Chinese activists including senior lawyers indicted for discussing human rights: report
In further concrete evidence against the oppressive Chinese regime, a new media report said the Communist government recently detained at least 20 human rights activists. According to a report by New York Times, the government led by Xi-Jinping has indicted 20 human rights activists, including some senior lawyers, for speaking out against the government. The activists said they were gathered in a rental villa near the Chinese seaside to discuss the human rights movement nearly three years ago. The report mentioned that these activists met in 2019 to discuss the oppressive regime of the Chinese government. The activists are now facing Beijing prison.
According to the indictments, the two well-known participants, Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi, are awaiting trial on charges of subversion related to the rally. The duo revealed that such meetings of human rights activists were once common in China, but after Xi Jinping came to power, they declined dramatically for fear of prosecution. According to NOW report, many newspapers, research organizations and groups that once supported independent activists in China have been dissolved in recent years. “It shows how terrified they are even of small buds of Chinese citizen consciousness and civil society,” Liu Sifang, a teacher and amateur musician who attended the rally, said in an interview in Los Angeles. The teacher once lived in China, but fled to California, fearing that he would be arrested. Sifang said he fled in 2019, but his wife was arrested by Chinese authorities at the airport and since then has lived in Beijing.
Human rights violations have become normal in China
The media report said the Chinese government is still “hunting” those who attended the meeting in 2019.
It should be mentioned that this is not the first time that human rights activists have been locked up or harassed by the Chinese government. A large number of activists have been tried for denouncing the Uyghur detention camps where thousands of people from minority communities have been detained. Notably, several Asian, Western and European countries have expressed serious concerns over Xi Jinping’s government’s intention to crack down on people in crowded detention camps. Despite tons of evidence and global pressure, the Communist government has never agreed to establish such camps in the western region of the country.
(With entries from ANI)
