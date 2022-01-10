‘Develop a pair!’ Piers Morgan dares to Boris Johnson as first guest on new TV show | Celebrity News | Show biz & TV





On Sunday evening, Piers Morgan, 56, wrote a furious letter to Boris Johnson, stressing his “incompetence” as Prime Minister, angering him for his dealings with the coronavirus pandemic and highlighting various other government failures over the course of his two years in the hot seat. The former Good Morning Britain star has also demanded he be the first to appear on his new TV show, which is set to air very soon.

In his last column for The Sun, Piers titled the article, “Dear Boris, stop being a mess and fix things or admit being PM is too much for you and quit, yours Piers Morgan.” The uncensored letter referred to the 201-day government boycott of GMB, where the former editor of The Spectator magazine (1999-2005) refused to answer Piers’ repeated calls to appear on the show. Boris has been accused of “dodging interviews” after being absent from the show for nearly four years. He wrote: “It was pathetic watching a fellow journalist run and hide in a refrigerator to avoid answering my questions on Good Morning Britain, and boycott shows like GMB for months for fear of a tough questioning. READ MORE: Homes Under The Hammer Martel Maxwell Responds to Masked Singer Allegations

“Grow a pair, man! (And you can start by being one of my first guests on my new global TV show …)” He added: “You wrote an excellent book about your hero, Sir Winston Churchill, who praised his courage under fire. Do you think Winston would ever have run away into a big fridge to dodge a reporter? “Of course he wouldn’t.” Piers is set to join TalkTV, an upcoming television channel promising “exceptional talent” and offering “a mix of programming from News UK’s family-brand stable”.

But while Piers’ letter lambasted the Prime Minister for all his wrongdoing over the past two “catastrophic” years, he also admitted that he had always admired his character. “I have known you for over 30 years and despite all your myriad flaws, I have always loved you personally,” he explained. “You are a character, and God knows we need more people in public life so currently sterilized by the sad and greedy revival squad. “But running the country, indeed any country, requires you not only to BE character, but to HAVE character.

“And this is where you fail miserably.” He went on to point out that it had a catastrophic effect on the Conservative Party as well, saying: “Your overwhelming personal popularity also creates support for your party. “The Tories are heading for collapse in the May local elections, which will only fuel the No 10 car ride by ambitious ministers like Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss. “And sorry Boris, but you just have to blame yourself. Confidence in you has been burnt, not won,” he said.

