Why Genshin Impact is worse on PlayStation





Genshin Impact on PlayStation has one particular issue that other versions don’t – its Battle Pass rewards cannot be redeemed on other platforms.

Genshin Impact update 2.4 removed cross-save support for Battle Pass purchases made through PlayStation. This is a big blow for PlayStation gamers, as cross-save support for Genshin Impacton PlayStation wasn’t implemented until July 2021 as part of the game’s update 2.0. Genshin Impact players, this means that they can no longer claim Battle Pass rewards on other platforms, such as PC and mobile, if the Battle Pass was purchased through PlayStation Network. The cross-save feature is still available for mobile and PC gamers, making it a unique issue for PlayStation.

Players who attempt to claim rewards on a platform other than PlayStation are currently seeing an Unable to Collect using the current platform. Please use the platform you purchased on. ”Error message. While some players initially thought this was a bug, it appears to be a change intentional as part of Sony’s active blocking of cross-play with other platforms Despite criticism, Sony continues to actively encourage gamers to play exclusively on PlayStation by limiting cross-play and cross-save functionality.

Sony has already received a backlash for the change online, after being called out by Fanbyte editor Imran Khan on Twitter. In a series of tweets that have gained traction within the Genshin Impact community, Khan refers to the small, inconsequential war that Sony continues to wage in crossplay. Sony has been criticized in the past for being anti-consumer for limiting cross-play on PlayStation. What’s odd about Genshin Impact is that PlayStation cross-save was implemented but later removed. Khan stressed that the change does not make sense from a financial perspective, as players still purchase the Battle Pass through the PlayStation Network. Claiming rewards from an already purchased Battle Pass doesn’t result in additional transactions, so it’s a weird restriction Sony is imposing on players.

Sony limits Genshin Impact’s PlayStation cross-play

Genshin Impact isn’t the first game to be hit by PlayStation cross-play restrictions. Sony was previously embroiled in an ongoing battle with Fortnite, having blocked cross-platform cross-play. Sony conceded in 2018, adding PlayStation cross-play support for Fortnite after a nasty public row. Game developers responded with mixed feelings, with some praising the inclusion of cross-play for Fortnite on PlayStation, while others were hesitant or critical of the change. After the huge success of Genshin Impacts, it’s surprising that Sony is limiting the cross-play progress for Genshin Impacts Battle Pass just a few months after implementing the cross-play feature.

Given criticism of Sony’s attempts to limit gamers to playing only on PlayStation, despite concessions for other blockbuster games like Fortnite, cross-play may be reinstated for Genshin Impact in the near future. The alternative could see Genshin Impact withdrawing support for PlayStation, or Genshin Impact being completely withdrawn from PlayStation Store until a compromise is found. , having the opposite effect to Sony’s intended purpose.

