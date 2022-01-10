Inequalities have worsened under Modi

Inequality in India is not surprising news. But then, why has the media focused on the recently released World Inequality Report with particular emphasis on the condition of India? We tend to forget that there was another India in the past where inequalities were decreasing. The share of tax income accruing to the top 1 per cent of income earners declined significantly from the mid-1950s to the mid-1980s, from around 13 per cent of tax income to less than 5 per cent.

The extreme inequality engendered by the neoliberal assault on the Indian economy can only be tackled when Narendra Modi’s regime is abolished, economist Ratan Khasnabis, director of the School of Business at Sister Nivedita University, shares an interview.

This trend was reversed, however, in the mid-1980s when business-friendly market deregulation policies were implemented. The share of tax held by the richest 1 percent doubled from less than 5 percent in the mid-1980s to 10 percent in 2000.

I quote this from the groundbreaking research work of Lucas Chancel and Thomas Piketty: Income inequality in India, 1922-2015: from the British Raj to the billionaire Raj?

Subsequent data convincingly proves that this trend continued unabated until 2014, when Modi came to power with the promise that this trend would reverse. The point is, however, that this movement intensified even further under the Modi government.

While the Gini coefficient of income inequality was 34.4% in 2014 (100% indicates full inequality and 0% full equality), it rose to 47.9% in 2018. With this dramatic increase, Modis India has become one of the most unequal countries in the world, with increasing poverty and an affluent elite.

Indeed, the World Inequality Report (2022) points out that the richest 10 percent and 1 percent in India now hold 57 percent and 22 percent of total national income, respectively, while the poorest 50 percent share of the population population in total national income has fallen to a meager and ridiculous 13 percent.

Let us add that India now occupies the third place in the world tally of billionaires in dollars. A chronological account of inequality in India, comparing the numbers of the past to those of the present, indicates the severity and depth of inequality that we are experiencing today. The media highlight this shocking and dichotomous reality captured in the World Inequality Report.

Why is the situation so deplorable and frightening? What was the specific contribution of the current regime to this?

The intense and neoliberalism-induced informalization of the workforce outside agriculture which obviously also includes the formal sector workforce and the systematic withdrawal of state support to the agricultural sector have resulted in a paradigm shift in income distribution since the mid-1980s.

This was reflected in the declining share of the labor force (including the share of the self-employed) in India’s GDP since the mid-1980s. Modis’ ill-conceived demonetization accelerated this process of decline in India. as the backbone of informal transactions was cash, and demonetization dealt a fatal blow to such transactions.

Before informal transactions can find a way out of this sad situation, a second blow has been struck. This time it was the GST (goods and services tax) with a very complex input credit system.

It should be noted in this context that over 80 percent of non-farm jobs are currently informal jobs. Jobs were also shrinking at a frightening rate in this large sector of informal employment, mainly because many small units were simply unable to cope with the new regulations.

Even activities described as self-employment, heavily dependent on local markets and domestic consumption, have declined sharply. The pandemic has made the scenario even more deplorable and frightening. Formal employment is now gathering information at breakneck speed, leading to a sharp reduction in labor costs in the formal sector, an act that has further accelerated inequalities.

At the same time, the share of the informal sector itself has declined dramatically, as this sector has failed to meet the new standard. Moreover, even though the market wage rate was reduced, informal sector workers were forced to join the reserve force of the unemployed in large numbers. So while the few billionaire businessmen have dramatically increased their income during the pandemic (Adani and Ambani in particular), millions have had to endure layoffs or a sharp drop in income.

Closely linked to this is the Himalayan unemployment rate, which broke all records. How did this contribute to inequalities?

Yes, he contributed and in a massive way. As reported by the periodic labor force survey prepared by the National Statistics Office, the unemployment rate at the start of 2021 was 9.4%, which was certainly higher than pre-pandemic levels of 9 , 1%. The future is therefore not at all promising. Let us take a specific example. There is now a direct connection via mobile apps between the wholesale producer and the regional retailer. As a result, the traveling salesman standing in between is disappearing. Millions of people are losing their jobs and a huge segment of salespeople have been left behind – with no money, no jobs, no future.

At the same time, producers are reaping more and more profit because they can save on the distributors’ margin without passing even part of the gain to consumers. This is just one powerful example of job destruction currently being practiced. There are many more.

What about the manufacturing sector, which is another possible source of employment and wealth production?

You know, a recent edition of Ecowrap, a publication by the State Bank of India research team, claimed that India’s informal economy has shrunk dramatically from 52.4 percent in 2017- 18 to between 15 and 20 percent in 2020-2021. Imagine, in just three years!

Although the bank did not make it clear, the calculation leads to the inevitable conclusion that informal manufacturing and trade is in the doldrums as the formal sector as emperor penetrates this unprotected territory en masse.

As a result, employment opportunities are doomed to shrink even further as the formal sector is not labor intensive and, ironically enough, in the meantime it has learned the art of informalization well. formal jobs. In short, the reasons for the blatant inequality are real and palpable. It will continue to affect millions of people. This debilitating and suicidal rhythm can only be combated by replacing the powers that be with another dispensation unrelated to the creeping sequel to neoliberalism.

Subhoranjan Dasgupta is professor of human sciences