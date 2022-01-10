Xi Jinping starts to make Alibaba and Tencent Cs nervous again





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – China finalized the rules for tech companies like Alibaba and Tencent. The new rules will regulate companies using an algorithmic recommendation system. Xi Jinping’s government started preparing the regulations last year. They will start applying it on March 1, 2022, cited by CNBC International (1/10/2022). Companies that break the rules will be subject to a fine of 10,000 to 100,000 yuan or Rp 22.4 million to Rp 224.7 million. Trivium China consulting partner Kendra Schaefer said the regulations reflect a number of factors, including the control of online content as well as corporate transparency. “These changes reflect some of the biggest concerns of Chinese society today, the control of online content, the crisis of an aging population, the transparency of big tech companies, anti-competitive behavior and trying. to stay one step ahead when algorithms are used to corrode social unity or exacerbate social cohesion Market problem, ”he explained. But those rules could lead to clashes between regulators and tech companies. Because when the regulator finds a violation, it has to check the code behind it. “Algorithms are the deepest secrets that companies hold, their most valuable asset and letting the government dig them would be a problem,” Schaefer explained. “How much access to the code does the CAC (China Cyberspace Administration) get? And even if it has access to the code, can they make sure that kind of thing doesn’t happen.” Here are some provisions of the Algorithm Regulation in China, summarized by CNBC International: 1. Companies should not use the recommended algorithms to do anything that violates Chinese law, such as endangering national security. 2. Algorithm recommendation services that provide topical information must be licensed and may not disseminate false information. This rule is a new addition to last year’s draft regulation. 3. The company should educate users on the “basic principles, objectives and main operating mechanism” of the algorithm recommendation service. 4. Users should be able to choose not to have algorithmic recommendation services. 5. Users should be able to select or remove the tags used to support the recommendation algorithm and suggest something to them. 6. Businesses should make it easier for parents to use algorithm recommendation services “safely”, protecting them from things like cheating and fraud. This is also a new addition to the previous version. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (npb / roy)





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/tech/20220110102203-37-305926/xi-jinping-kembali-bikin-alibaba-tencent-cs-ketar-ketir The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos