Why Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ photo won’t appear on COVID-19 vaccine certificates in five states
Since the model code of conduct was implemented in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, the Ministry of Health has applied the necessary filters on the CoWIN platform to exclude the Prime Minister’s photo of the vaccine document.
File image of a beneficiary showing their COVID-19 vaccine certificate. PTI
If you are from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa and have received your dose of COVID-19, your vaccination certificate will not have the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modis on it. .
Are you wondering why this is the case? We have the answer for you.
No Modi photo on the certificate
It was announced on Sunday that COVID-19 vaccination certificates issued in the five states linked to the poll will not have the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the model code of conduct went into effect there.
For those who don’t know, the Model Code of Conduct is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission with the aim of regulating political parties and candidates ahead of elections. This is done in order to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.
A source, according to a PTI report, said the health ministry applied the necessary filters on the CoWIN platform to exclude Modi’s photo from the vaccine certificate.
The filters went into effect on Saturday evening shortly after the election schedule was announced. Legislative elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases with the vote count on March 10, the electoral commission announced on Saturday.
Similar steps were reported to have been taken in Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Pondicherry last year.
Row on photo of PMs on vaccination certificate
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo on COVID-19 vaccination certificates has been widely criticized by opposition leaders.
In March 2021, the Trinamool Congress criticized the Centers’ decision to place the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the COVID-19 vaccination certificate and said PM stands for Publicity Master.
He also approached the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal to complain that the use of the prime minister’s photo was a flagrant abuse of official machinery and violated the MCC in last year’s elections in the state of l ‘East.
It was after their complaint that the Ministry of Health updated its software to introduce a filter that would hide the image of PMs on the certificate.
In December, the High Court of Kerala, hearing a petition filed by a right to information activist (RTI) against the prime minister’s photo in the COVID vaccine certificate, questioned the objection, asking: “Modi is our Prime Minister. differences. But I don’t understand what’s wrong with the prime minister’s photo on the certificate? “
Kerala HC rejected the petition saying, “Why are you ashamed of our Prime Minister? 100 million people have no problem with this, why you? You are wasting judicial time.”
The petitioner, Peter M, had said in a BBC report, By putting his photo on my certificate, he intrudes into the private space of citizens. This is unconstitutional and I call on the Honorable Prime Minister to immediately stop this reprehensible and shameful act.
What the government had to say
On August 10, 2021, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar had, in a written response to the Rajya Sabha, explained why Modi’s photograph was printed on the COVID-19 document. His response said: “The photograph along with the Prime Minister’s message in vaccination certificates reinforces the message to raise awareness of the importance of following appropriate COVID-19 behavior even after vaccination, in the wider public interest. “.
In addition, she said it was the government’s moral and ethical responsibility to ensure that these critical messages were delivered to people in the most effective manner.
With contributions from agencies
