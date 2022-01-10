Jokowi determined to strengthen Indonesia’s leadership





JAKARTA, investor.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed his determination to repeat and strengthen the Indonesian leadership inscribed by the first President of the Republic of Indonesia, Soekarno.

Soekarno, which is colloquially called Bung Karno, has played a very important role for the Indonesian people. A very charismatic figure and skilled in diplomacy, Soekarno succeeded in forming the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) at the Asia-Africa conference held in Bandung City, West Java in 1955. “We will repeat and strengthen the Indonesian leadership exercised by our first president, Bung Karno,” President Jokowi said during the commemoration of the 49th anniversary of the PDI-P on Monday (1/10/2022). President Joko Widodo delivered a speech during the celebration of the 49th anniversary of the PDIP on Monday (1/10/2022). Source: BSTV Speaking to PDI-P President who is also the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia Megawati Soekarnoputri, President Jokowi said the determination to repeat and strengthen Indonesia’s leadership will come to fruition through the presidency of the Indonesia at the G20, December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. “This year, Indonesia has also received an honor, an international trust, namely to be the chairman of the G20, the chairmanship of the G20,” he said.

According to President Jokowi, the Indonesian presidency of the G20 will be used by Indonesia to fight for the interests of Indonesia and the interests of developing countries. “Indonesia will continue to strive to build health governance, a fairer global economic governance, more robust in the face of uncertainty and the increasing complexity of the problems in the world,” he said. The event was attended by Vice President KH Ma’ruf Amin, the ranks of Ministers of the Forward Cabinet of Indonesia (KIM), including the Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif, Minister of SOE Erick Thohir, Menkumham Yasonna Laoly, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, all PDI-P regional / deputy chiefs, and PDI-P cadres. Publisher: Mount Kunjana ([email protected])

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://investor.id/national/277693/jokowi-bertekad-perkokoh-kepemimpinan-indonesianbsp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos