PM Imran criticizes Modi for remaining silent on calls for Muslim genocide in India





ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining silent after Hindu activists researched Rohingya-style mass killings and the exodus of Muslims from India.

Khan, in a recent article, asked if the Modi government’s silence on the issue meant endorsement of this anti-Muslim rhetoric.

He also called on international authorities for the Indian government’s continued silence on the call at an extremist Hindutva summit in December to genocide minorities, especially 200 million Muslims.

“It is high time for the international community to take note and act,” Khan wrote as no leader in major countries condemned or raised questions about the Hindu fanatic’s appeal.

Under the extremist ideology of the BJP Modi government, all religious minorities in India have been targeted with impunity by Hindustva groups. The extremist agenda of the Modi government is a real and current threat to peace in our region.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 10, 2022

In another tweet, the prime minister said all religious minorities living in India were targeted with impunity by Hindustva groups during the rule of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). “The extremist agenda of the government led by Modi is real and constitutes a current threat to peace in our region,” he said.

In December last year, leaders of several Hindu groups linked to the ruling Indian government called for the ethnic cleansing of minorities in India in an event that sparked widespread outrage and calls for action against them.

The three-day hate speech conclave was hosted by controversial Hindutva figure Yati Narsinghanand from December 17-19 in the northern Indian town of Haridwar, where several speakers called for killing the minorities and attack their religious spaces.

India’s former naval chief warned on Sunday that India could slide into civil war as the country’s political leaders failed to condemn recent calls for genocide against Muslims by hard-line Hindu supporters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jan-2022/pm-imrankhan-slams-narendramodi-for-remaining-silent-over-calls-for-muslim-genocide-in-india The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

