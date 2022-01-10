Security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi: SC agrees to create committee headed by former SC judge to investigate shortcomings

Security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi: SC PIL will be heard today | Photo credit: times now

New Delhi: The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to set up an independent committee, headed by a former Supreme Court justice, to investigate the breach of the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ferozepur, Punjab, last week. During the hearing of a petition on the matter, the highest court asked the governments of the Central and Punjab not to continue their investigations into the matter.

The tribunal also proposed to include the DGP Chandigarh, the IG National Investigation Agency, the Registrar General of the Punjab and the High Court of Haryana and the ADGP (Security) of the Punjab, in the independent committee.

Earlier today, a bench of the SC led by CJI Ramana began hearing a plea seeking a judicial inquiry into the incident involving a breach of the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit. in Ferozepur in Punjab. A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana and composed of Judge Surya Kanta and Judge Hima Kohli considered the petition filed by an organization – Lawyers’ Voice.

Arguments and what the court said

After learning that the Center had issued show cause notices to Punjab officials, the Supreme Court told the Center that the opinions it had issued to Punjab officials were contradictory. The court added that by setting up the committee, the Center sought to find out whether there had been a violation of the SPG law and, on the other hand, held guilty the Chief Secretary and Director General of the Punjab.

“There is a violation and the government of Punjab has admitted it as well. The question is whether an investigation is held, what will be its scope. If you want to take disciplinary action against officers, what ‘it remains for this tribunal to examine? ” asked the court.

During Monday’s hearing, Senior Counsel DS Patwalia, General Counsel for the Government of Punjab, told the Supreme Court that the cases had been taken into consideration by the Registrar General of the High Court of Punjab and the ‘Haryana.

The government of Punjab also said that seven show cause notices were issued to state officials explaining why disciplinary action should not be taken against them. “Please appoint an independent committee and give us a fair hearing,” the state government said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Center, told the Supreme Court that justification notices were issued to the CEO and Chief Secretary of the Punjab before the work of the central government committee was halted. No hearing was made by the appointed committee, he said.

PM Modi’s Deliberate Security Breach: PIL

Appearing for petitioner Lawyers’ Voice, lead lawyer Maninder Singh told the Supreme Court on Friday that Prime Minister Modi’s security breach in the Punjab was not just a public order issue, but a matter of law and order. Special Protection Groups Act (SPG).

“The issue of protecting the Prime Minister is a matter of national security and falls within parliamentary competence,” Singh said in court, quoted by the ANI news agency.

The petition alleged that the breach of the Prime Minister’s security was willful misconduct on the part of the state government. He urged the Supreme Court to take tough action against “misguided” officials in the Punjab government. PIL also asked why and how private individuals had access to PM Modi’s route.

“The overall responsibility for ensuring the security of the Prime Minister rests with the state government and the responsibility for ensuring immediate security will rest with the Special Protection Group (SPG) in accordance with the SPG Act of 1988. On the contrary, shocking and alarming on many levels is that the local police personnel there were seen as participating in the hooligans who compromised the security of the Prime Minister, ”the petition states.

A serious breach of the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi took place on January 5, as he traveled to Ferozepur in the Punjab for a rally. Prime Minister Modi’s convoy was stranded for nearly 20 minutes during an overflight when protesters, claiming to be farmers, blocked the route of the cavalcade. Some of the people were also seen approaching the PM’s vehicle. A massive political war of words erupted in the aftermath as the BJP attacked the Congressional government led by Charanjit Singh Channi in the Punjab, questioning the security breach.