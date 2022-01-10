Imran Khan and Vladimir Putin set to meet in China on the sidelines of Winter Olympics, World News





In a significant development in Pakistani-Russian relations, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to meet on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing next month.

The Olympics are a flagship event for Chinese President Xi Jinping and will take place from February 4 to 20.

The development comes as over the years Pakistan and Russia have increased their engagement. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov traveled to Islamabad from New Delhi last year, which is not the norm. The last time Lavrov visited Pakistan was in 2012.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan could become one of the first foreign leaders to visit China after the pandemic began when he visited early next month, he was invited by Chinese President Xi for the visit.

Khalid Mansoor, special assistant to the Pakistani prime minister on CPEC, said during the unveiling of a report on Sino-Pakistani economic cooperation that Khan wanted to “remove all bottlenecks for investors” before the visit to China. beginning of next month.

Besides bilateral meetings, Imran Khan will also hold meetings with other dignitaries present at the event, including a key bilateral meeting with Russian President Putin, sources said.

It is relevant to note that Imran Khan and Vladimir Putin were to meet on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Dushanbe in September 2021, the meeting could not take place in person as the Russian president withdrew from the summit. at the last minute following a COVID-19 outbreak in his entourage, the two dignitaries of the time had spoken twice in 13 days.

Afghanistan has been one of the main areas of engagement between the two sides. Pakistan and Russia are part of the troika and are meeting on Afghanistan, along with the United States and China.

Defense engagement has also increased, although it is unlikely to be a part of it when it comes to Russia-India. Pakistani and Russian Druzhba military exercises were held regularly. Such exercises took place even in 2019, months after the terrorist attack on Pulwama. The first of these exercises took place in 2016 in Pakistan, a few days before the Uri attack.

It will be an important opportunity for China, even as it faces the boycott of the Winter Olympics by the West. Russia and Pakistan are close allies to the country. China and Pakistan call themselves “allies in all weather”, while the Russian president recently, in his year-end statement, called relations with Chinese Xi a “relationship of trust”.

