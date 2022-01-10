Jokowi: Thank you for the PDIP’s help in dealing with the Covid pandemic





President Jokowi thanks the PDIP for the help given in the fight against the Covid pandemic REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed his gratitude to the PDI-P for helping the government prepare various policies to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia. With the support of the PDIP, he said, Indonesia was able to face difficult times due to the pandemic. “I would like to express my deepest gratitude for the support and assistance of the PDIP in preparing policies and in dealing with the difficult times, the difficult times due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said . Jokowi in his remarks at the 49th anniversary of the PDI-P, Monday (10/1). In his remarks, Jokowi also said that the government has succeeded in dealing with the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic which has impacted various sectors of life. The number of daily cases has registered a significant drop since the second peak in cases in July. “If we look at July, we’re really in a horror-filled position, with 56,000 cases per day. And confirmed cases as of January 9, 2022, up to 529 cases. Down 99% from the July peak last, we should be grateful for that, ”he said. In addition, according to Jokowi, the government will also continue to accelerate the implementation of the vaccination against Covid-19 in all regions. Currently, he continued, Indonesia is among the top five countries with the most vaccinations in the world, reaching 288 million doses of the vaccine that have been injected into the community. “The first dose reached 81 percent and the second dose reached 56 percent,” Jokowi said. He also noted that up to 29 provinces have also succeeded in reaching the goal of the first vaccine injection dose which is above 70 percent. Nonetheless, Jokowi called on all parties to increase awareness of the risk of transmitting cases due to the Omicron variant.

