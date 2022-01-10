Covid News: Mark Harper Warns Boris Johnson of Rebellion and Threat of COVID-19 Leadership | Politics | News





Boris Johnson, 57, has had a tumultuous few months in No.10. The PM faced a major rebellion of 100, lost the once secure seat in North Shropshire and saw his public support wane as a result information on Christmas celebrations in Downing Street.

Upon his return to the House of Commons, Mr Johnson briefed MPs on the COVID-19 situation. Speaking outside the shipping box, Mr Johnson said: “In response to the latest data, Cabinet agreed this morning that we must stick to Plan B for an additional three weeks, with another review before the settlement expires on January 26. “People in England should continue to work from home whenever they can, wear face coverings on public transport and in most indoor public places, and take a test before going to places outside. high risk or meeting elderly or vulnerable people. “All of these are helping to dampen the Omicron wave, slow the spread of infection, manage the immediate pressures on our NHS, and buy time for the boosters to take effect.” But just days after the Prime Minister’s statement, Mr Johnson again found himself facing Covid-related pressure from his own backbenchers. Mark Harper, 51, chairman of the Covid Recovery Group, lockdown skeptic and former chief whip, warned the PM he could face an even bigger Tory revolt than the one in December if he fails to apply so-called plan B restrictions on coronaviruses to an end on January 26. JUST IN: How ironic! Starmer, which blocks Brexit, demands 0% VAT – achievable only thanks to leaving the EU

Mr. Harper, who entered the Commons as MP for Forest of Dean in 2005, told the Financial Times: “I think there will be more people against this. He added: “I think the intellectual argument is now even weaker.” But Mr. Harper also warned that 2022 could bring a leadership challenge to Mr. Johnson. When asked by the Financial Times if he thought Mr Johnson’s position could be called into question if the Tories suffered setbacks in the local election, Mr Harper replied: “I think so.” The PM celebrated huge gains last time around after taking control of 13 more councils, increasing their council count by 235 and securing the once-secure Labor seat of Hartlepool. However, Mr Johnson has since lost two once-secure seats to the Lib Dems and has seen the Labor Party toss the Tories’ heads in the opinion polls. READ MORE: Save us! Truss said to act quickly and heed the threat of Brexit or see the hated deal ‘fold’

The Forest of Dean MP, who has a majority of 15,869 votes, also said Tory MPs would start to question whether they would be able to hang on to their own ridings. “They will look at the polls and determine who is the best person to help them keep their seats,” he said. “Conservative MPs have asked this question in the past and decided they need to do something about it. “Premiers have a performance contract. “ But Mr. Harper, who opposed Mr. Johnson in the Conservative Party leadership in 2019, added: “It’s in his hands.” A recent YouGov survey of 1,005 Tory Sky News members found support for Mr Johnson within the Tory base had waned in recent months. DO NOT MISS :

Some 46% now believe Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, 41, would be a better leader and could win more seats for the party in the next general election. Only 16% thought Mr. Sunak could do worse and 30% thought he would do the same. The opinion poll also found that more than a third of members now believe Mr Johnson should step down as leader. Only 59% think he should stay ahead of the Conservatives. Foreign Minister Liz Truss, 46, also registers strong support for the investigation. However, she found herself behind Mr Sunak by 8 points when members were asked which Tory should replace Mr Johnson as leader.

