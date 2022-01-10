Ensuring Adequate District-Level Health Infrastructure Says Prime Minister Modi As He Examines COVID-19 Situation | Indiafleurit





New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to assess the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the ongoing preparation of health infrastructure and logistics, the state of the vaccination campaign in the country and the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron and its public health implications for the country.

A detailed presentation highlighting the increase in the number of cases currently reported worldwide was given by the Secretary of Health. This was followed by the COVID-19 status in India highlighting various states and districts of concern, based on the increased number of cases and the high positivity reported. In addition, various efforts made so far by the central government to help states deal with the challenge ahead were highlighted. Various predictive peak case scenarios were also presented. Support to states to upgrade health infrastructure, testing capacity, availability of oxygen and intensive care beds and the buffer stock of essential covid drugs as part of the Covid emergency response package ( ECRP-II) was presented. The Prime Minister stressed the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level. He asked the authorities to maintain coordination on this matter with the States. The presentation drew attention to India’s continued efforts to support the vaccination campaign, with 31% of adolescents aged 15-18 having received the first dose within 7 days so far. The Prime Minister took note of this achievement and urged to further accelerate the vaccination campaign for adolescents in mission mode. After detailed discussion, the PM ordered that intensive containment and active surveillance continue in groups reporting higher cases and that technical support be provided to states currently reporting higher cases. He stressed the need to ensure effective use of masks and physical distancing measures as a new standard to control the spread. The Prime Minister further urged the need for effective implementation of home isolation for mild / asymptomatic cases and to disseminate factual information to the whole community. The prime minister said a meeting with CMs would be called to discuss state-specific scenarios, best practices and the public health response. He further underscored the need to ensure continuity of non-Covid health services while currently managing Covid cases. He also spoke of the need to leverage telemedicine to ensure the availability of health-related advice to people living in rural and remote areas. While expressing gratitude for the relentless service provided by healthcare workers in managing Covid-19 so far, he suggested ensuring that precautionary dose vaccination coverage for healthcare workers, frontline workers should also be supported in mission mode. The Prime Minister also spoke of the importance of continued scientific research in tests, vaccines and pharmacological interventions, including genome sequencing, as the virus is continually evolving.

