



ANI | Updated: Jan 10, 2022 10:06 AM IST

Punjab [Pakistan]Jan. 10 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday criticized Imran Khan’s government for talking about the army chief’s extension before the ‘time. the army chief’s tenure before the right time “and called it another” political tactic, “Geo News reported. Speaking to reporters in Narowal, Iqbal said” a new military chief is appointed within the last three months of the incumbent’s tenure, so talking about the extension ahead of time is just a political tactic. He further said the government was “trying to play a dangerous political card on the issue of the appointment of the chief of the army”, adding that it was a “wrongdoing”, Geo News reported. Iqbal’s comment came in response to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement – released on January 6 – when he said in an interview that his relationship with the military was “exemplary”, and mentioned that he had not yet thought about ut the new extension of the mandate of the head of the army as it will be decided in November 2022. Meanwhile, the defeat of the Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan in the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa local elections shows a clear sign of a rift between the military establishment and the ruling party. Khan’s ascension to the throne of Islamabad was made possible by the military, particularly the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, and is often referred to as the hybrid regime which showed signs of collapse after the resounding defeat of the PTI , reported The Singapore Poster.

Imran Khan had discouraged the military by deliberately delaying the announcement of the appointment of the head of the ISI. The army chief wanted a change in the leadership of the ISI early this year. The military declared Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as the new ISI chief while Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, who had helped Imran Khan win electoral battles on behalf of the military, was removed from office. functions of Commander of the Peshawar Corps. recommendation until rumors and conspiracy theories grow thick enough to be cut with a dull knife. Khan thought about all the options: reject the army chief’s recommendations or accept them. He chose the third option: to delay the official declaration. This showed that he was no longer in the same books as General Javed Bajwa. The military accepted the insult and remained silent, the Singapore Post reported. What worries Imran Khan now are the upcoming local elections in Punjab. It is due early next year and the results in Punjab will set the stage for the big election of 2023, the Singapore Post reported. final confrontation between partners. Iqbal also spoke about the Murree disaster and said that instead of taking preventative measures, the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan was “busy applauding the increase in tourism there. “Geo News reported. The PML-N leader said neither the government nor the Murree administration could be seen in action when heavy snowstorms claimed more than 20 lives as they found themselves stranded in their cars on the roads. Shedding light on the country’s economic situation, Ahsan Iqbal said that “the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is a reflection of the incompetence and failure of the government”. said that since the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) released its investigative report – in which it was revealed that the PTI failed to report millions of rupees – “Imran Khan’s reality has been exposed and he will have to answer the masses for his corruption, ”Geo News reported. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pak-opposition-party-slams-imran-khan-govt-for-talking-about-army-chiefs-extension-before-time20220110100610

