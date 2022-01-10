This week, Indonesian President Joko Widodo to check MotoGP preparations

MATARAM-NTB Provincial Government continues to coordinate with various stakeholders for MotoGP preparation at Pertamina Mandalika Circuit, Central Lombok, March 18-20, 2022. In addition, Republic of Indonesia President Joko Widodo is expected to directly review the preparation. for the MotoGP title on Wednesday (12/1).

NTB Governor H Zulkieflimansyah said MotoGP readiness related to infrastructure such as road infrastructure, circuits, airports, transport, accommodation or hotel preparation, health facilities, MSMEs for vaccinations . We are dividing up the tasks so that this great event runs smoothly, which does not unfold in the usual way. “We are therefore also coordinating with our national friends regarding the committee,” the former member of the Indonesian House of Representatives said yesterday (9/1).

Seeing these infrastructures, continued the governor, his party appointed their respective coordinators in compensatory roles in the regions. I’m afraid we’ve been proactive, before we know someone will take care of it. Like tickets, there is already an MGPA, there are already races. “We need to know, so we are currently waiting for what we can bring to help the center committee,” explained the number one of NTB.

Regarding the things that are still missing, the governor does not deny. Therefore, the provincial government of NTB continues to improve the readiness of infrastructure facilities. Especially the realization of the second vaccination which aims 70 percent of not slacking off.

“We will appoint Assistant I to coordinate to ensure the second vaccination is 70 percent,” the PKS politician said. (evvie / r5)