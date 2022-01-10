Piers Morgan savagely castigates Boris Johnson for “incompetence”: “You have destroyed confidence!” “| Celebrity News | Show biz & TV





Journalist Piers Morgan called the Prime Minister a “mess” in his latest column. Piers also claimed Boris Johnson had “destroyed trust” between himself and the audience he is meant to represent.

In his steamy new column for The sun, Piers said Boris was “officially a shambles”, although he admitted he preferred the prime minister to what he called “the dreary, joy-sucking revival squad”. Under the headline “you destroyed the trust,” Piers then went into the reasoning behind his frustration with Boris. “Let’s be frank,” he wrote. “You destroyed a lot of that trust in just two catastrophic years, and a lot of those people who broke their lifelong habit of voting Conservative because they admired your ‘Let’s do Brexit! The chutzpahs are now so disillusioned that they tell pollsters that they will never support you again. The former Good Morning Britain presenter went on to say that the Prime Minister’s “overwhelming personal popularity” was also affecting his party’s popularity. READ MORE: A Place In The Sun’s Laura Hamilton Announces Husband Alex’s Separation

While he recognizes that the pandemic would be a difficult time for any leader, he nevertheless qualified Boris’ management of the Covid-19 crisis as a “disaster”. He wrote: “Your early chaotic handling of the crisis has been a disaster, with fatal hesitations and shameful failures on everything from PPE and testing to nursing homes and border control. “This is why we have the highest number of coronavirus deaths in Europe, and why we have suffered the worst economic crisis of any G7 country.” Piers went on to praise the government’s “brilliant vaccine rollout” and leave program led by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, but one again condemned Boris for his crisis management skills.

“But surprisingly, it wasn’t even this ineptitude that turned you from political victor to political responsibility so quickly,” Piers continued. “What destroys your prime minister is your aversion to honesty and responsibility.” He then cited two key examples of where the government has succeeded in eroding public trust. The first was the famous Barnard Castle scandal, which saw then-Prime Minister’s Chief Advisor Dominic Cummings and his family travel from London to County Durham after the start of a nationwide lockdown in March 2020 when they were showing symptoms of COVID-19. This news infuriated many members of the public at the time, who were closely following government directives and who felt there was an unfair double standard. READ MORE… Sinead O’Connor calls Irish state after identifying son’s body [NEWS] Ricky Gervais blows up ‘virtue signaling’ celebrity ‘lectures’ [INSIGHT] Naga Munchetty posts video from hospital bed [UPDATE]

The second example referred to more recent news, which saw the Prime Minister face a slew of allegations of partying and socializing at No 10 while the Covid restrictions were in place. In the article, Piers also pointed out that Labor was advancing in the polls and that rising prices and taxes angered even its most staunch supporters. He wrote: “People no longer laugh with you Boris, they laugh at you or they are mad at you. “You’ve waltzed through life telling cheeky thugs to escape punishment every time the manure hit the fan, whether professionally or personally, but you can’t do it now that you’re prime minister . “And every time you try, you further damage your own reputation and that of your government, your party and your country.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/celebrity-news/1547386/piers-morgan-blasts-boris-johnson-destroyed-trust-ineptitude-news-latest-update The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

