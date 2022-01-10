Apparently involved in KKN, two of Jokowi’s sons reported to KPK





DRAWING. Two children of President Joko Widodo, Kaesang Pangarep (right) and Gibran Rakabuming Raka (left). Apparently involved in the KKN, two of Jokowi’s sons reported to the KPK.

Source: Kompas.com | Editor: Novice Laoli KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. Two children of President Joko Widodo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Kaesang Pangarep have been reported to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). The report was submitted by a professor at Jakarta State University (UNJ) who is also an activist 98, Ubedilah Badrun. “This report is linked to allegations of corruption and / or money laundering (TPPU) linked to the alleged KKN of the president’s children’s business dealings with a group of companies suspected of being involved in wildfires,” Ubedilah told the red and white KPK building. , Jakarta, Monday (10/10) ./ 1/2022). This report, Ubedilah said, dates back to 2015 when there was a large company called PT SM which was already suspected of forest fires and was sued by the Environment Ministry for a value of Rs.7,900 billion. Also read: Acquired by Kaesang Pangarep, the PMMP share price has fallen, should investors buy it too? However, in the process, the Supreme Court (MA) only granted one claim worth 78 billion rupees. “It happened in February 2019 after the president’s son established a joint venture with a high-ranking subsidiary of PT SM,” Ubedilah explained. According to him, the allegations of corruption, collusion and nepotism (KKN) clearly implicated Gibran, Kaesang and the son of a high-ranking PT SM officer due to an investment fund injection from a capital company. risk. “Twice funds have been disbursed. The figure is around Rs 99.3 billion in the near future. And after that, the president’s son bought shares in a company whose figure is also quite fantastic at 92 billion rupees, “Ubedilah said. Also read: Gibran congratulated on vaccination against Covid-19, Anies Baswedan congratulated Gibran again And it is for us a big question mark, if a young person who has just created a company can easily obtain a participation in the capital with a rather fantastic figure if he is not the son of the president “, has t -he declares. In the report to the KPK, Ubedilah admitted to providing evidence of company data as well as information relating to the provision of equity stakes in companies. This article was published on Kompas.com with the title “Gibran Rakabuming and Kaesang Pangarep reported to KPK“,

Author: Irfan Kamil

