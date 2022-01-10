Politics
Chinese A-shares set to play a role in market rebound after 2021 stagnation
Cuts in commercial bank reserve requirements in July and December show Beijing poised to cushion the slowing economy, with further adjustments likely in pursuit of stability, said Martin Lau, managing partner of FSSA Investment Managers, a Hong Kong-based boutique that manages $ 38.7 billion in Asia-Pacific and emerging market stocks.
And as rates start to tighten elsewhere, China may look more attractive to global investors, he noted.
“Targeted monetary and fiscal support should boost A stocks at a time when policymakers in developed markets look to tighten,” leaving Shanghai and Shenzhen markets in a position to outperform global stocks next year, Celia wrote. Dallas, chief global investment strategist in Boston. solidify Cambridge Associates LLC, in a report on the outlook for 2022 released on December 15.
A shares “are inexpensive compared to global equities and are relatively insulated from the regulatory constraints that have disproportionately hit the offshore market,” Ms. Dallas said.
Fund managers report similar trends.
“We are not yet seeing value emerge” among large technology companies facing continued regulatory scrutiny, said Vikas Pershad, Singapore-based Asian equity portfolio manager at London-based M&G Investments PLC. “We are looking elsewhere”, for example towards small and medium enterprises in segments such as healthcare, life sciences and semiconductors.
In what could prove to be another potential tailwind for 2022, the succession of dramatic “common prosperity” policy changes announced by Beijing over the past year to help less well-off segments of the Chinese population better meeting their housing, education and health care needs could draw to a close, analysts said.
The Chinese government usually takes a long-term view when making policy, but the timing for some of the measures announced over the past year was likely a case of “cleaning up the bridges” before Mr. Xi, as expected, officially won an unprecedented third five-year term. China’s leadership mandate in 2022, said Allianz’s McCormick.
Once that happens, “we think it will calm things down a bit” on a regulatory level, he said. And at this point, Chinese A-shares may well emerge as “the best game in town,” with a large, fast-growing economy and valuations that look reasonable, he added.
Some managers have said they are already poised to take advantage of the more attractive valuations of A shares.
“We have spent the last four or five years really building what we call a quality list of companies and ideas in China that we would love to own, and during 2020 and 2021 we have had the opportunity to initiate positions in a lot of these companies, ”said Sujaya Desai, Singapore-based portfolio manager and investment analyst in the sustainable funds group of Stewart Investors, an Edinburgh-based fund manager with 24.7 billion dollars in assets under management.
“We have added about five new Chinese companies” to the $ 250 million emerging markets sustainability fund that Stewart Investors launched in early 2019, Ms. Desai said. They include Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co. Ltd., a Shanghai-based medical laboratory company providing outsourced diagnostic testing services, and Estun Automation Co. Ltd., a manufacturer of Nanjing-based parts such as CNCs by computer, for intelligent equipment. This represents a shift to smaller cap companies for the portfolio of 53 stocks compared to blue chip global companies.
The sale, meanwhile, made learning about “Xi Jinping thought,” as the policies and ideas of China’s supreme leader are known, a priority for portfolio managers and asset owners.
Understanding what the long-term goals of government are and how a company fits into them has become imperative, said Jack Nelson, Ms. Desai’s co-portfolio manager at Stewart Investors.
It is just as important as the alignment to determine what kind of profit margins the government will allow a business, because unlike the United States, in China any business making “super normal profits” will face a setback, a. he declared.
“What we’ve tried to do is think about which areas are not only aligned (with government policy goals) but where does your investment case hinge on volume rather than price.” , on the premise that the government will never let companies make disproportionate profits, Nelson said.
This type of analysis has supported the investment of the sustainable fund group this year in Guangzhou Kingmed, he said. Beijing would never allow the company to charge as much for its medical tests as it could benefit from 30% margins, but the market is so fragmented and under-penetrated that even though the margins halved over the next 10 years , volume could still drive earnings growth, Nelson said.
Sources
2/ https://www.pionline.com/special-report/chinas-shares-poised-star-market-rebound-stagnant-2021
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]