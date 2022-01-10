Chinese A-shares set to play a role in market rebound after 2021 stagnation

Cuts in commercial bank reserve requirements in July and December show Beijing poised to cushion the slowing economy, with further adjustments likely in pursuit of stability, said Martin Lau, managing partner of FSSA Investment Managers, a Hong Kong-based boutique that manages $ 38.7 billion in Asia-Pacific and emerging market stocks.

And as rates start to tighten elsewhere, China may look more attractive to global investors, he noted.

“Targeted monetary and fiscal support should boost A stocks at a time when policymakers in developed markets look to tighten,” leaving Shanghai and Shenzhen markets in a position to outperform global stocks next year, Celia wrote. Dallas, chief global investment strategist in Boston. solidify Cambridge Associates LLC, in a report on the outlook for 2022 released on December 15.

A shares “are inexpensive compared to global equities and are relatively insulated from the regulatory constraints that have disproportionately hit the offshore market,” Ms. Dallas said.

Fund managers report similar trends.

“We are not yet seeing value emerge” among large technology companies facing continued regulatory scrutiny, said Vikas Pershad, Singapore-based Asian equity portfolio manager at London-based M&G Investments PLC. “We are looking elsewhere”, for example towards small and medium enterprises in segments such as healthcare, life sciences and semiconductors.

In what could prove to be another potential tailwind for 2022, the succession of dramatic “common prosperity” policy changes announced by Beijing over the past year to help less well-off segments of the Chinese population better meeting their housing, education and health care needs could draw to a close, analysts said.

The Chinese government usually takes a long-term view when making policy, but the timing for some of the measures announced over the past year was likely a case of “cleaning up the bridges” before Mr. Xi, as expected, officially won an unprecedented third five-year term. China’s leadership mandate in 2022, said Allianz’s McCormick.

Once that happens, “we think it will calm things down a bit” on a regulatory level, he said. And at this point, Chinese A-shares may well emerge as “the best game in town,” with a large, fast-growing economy and valuations that look reasonable, he added.

Some managers have said they are already poised to take advantage of the more attractive valuations of A shares.

“We have spent the last four or five years really building what we call a quality list of companies and ideas in China that we would love to own, and during 2020 and 2021 we have had the opportunity to initiate positions in a lot of these companies, ”said Sujaya Desai, Singapore-based portfolio manager and investment analyst in the sustainable funds group of Stewart Investors, an Edinburgh-based fund manager with 24.7 billion dollars in assets under management.

“We have added about five new Chinese companies” to the $ 250 million emerging markets sustainability fund that Stewart Investors launched in early 2019, Ms. Desai said. They include Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co. Ltd., a Shanghai-based medical laboratory company providing outsourced diagnostic testing services, and Estun Automation Co. Ltd., a manufacturer of Nanjing-based parts such as CNCs by computer, for intelligent equipment. This represents a shift to smaller cap companies for the portfolio of 53 stocks compared to blue chip global companies.

The sale, meanwhile, made learning about “Xi Jinping thought,” as the policies and ideas of China’s supreme leader are known, a priority for portfolio managers and asset owners.

Understanding what the long-term goals of government are and how a company fits into them has become imperative, said Jack Nelson, Ms. Desai’s co-portfolio manager at Stewart Investors.

It is just as important as the alignment to determine what kind of profit margins the government will allow a business, because unlike the United States, in China any business making “super normal profits” will face a setback, a. he declared.

“What we’ve tried to do is think about which areas are not only aligned (with government policy goals) but where does your investment case hinge on volume rather than price.” , on the premise that the government will never let companies make disproportionate profits, Nelson said.

This type of analysis has supported the investment of the sustainable fund group this year in Guangzhou Kingmed, he said. Beijing would never allow the company to charge as much for its medical tests as it could benefit from 30% margins, but the market is so fragmented and under-penetrated that even though the margins halved over the next 10 years , volume could still drive earnings growth, Nelson said.