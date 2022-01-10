Boris Johnson mourns terrible death toll as UK surpasses 150,000 virus deaths





LONDON: More than 150,000 people have died after contracting coronavirus in the UK, the government said on Saturday, in a tragic step for one of the worst-affected countries in Europe. Prime Minister Boris Johnson posted a message on Twitter, saying: The coronavirus has wreaked terrible havoc in our country and today the number of recorded deaths has reached 150,000. The government has reported that deaths within 28 days had reached 150,057 since the start of the pandemic. Russia is the only European country with a higher death toll, at nearly 315,000. In another tweet, Johnson said: Each of those who have died is a profound loss to the families, friends and communities affected. and my thoughts and condolences are with them. The number of daily reported cases in the UK reached a record high of over 200,000 last week, but has declined slightly in recent days with 146,390 cases reported in the past 24 hours. The country has introduced new rules, including making it compulsory for schoolchildren to wear face masks during lessons, while Johnson has resisted a crackdown on social gatherings in England during the holiday season. The large number of people testing positive or in self-isolation has affected the workforce in all sectors, including state-funded health services, prompting the Defense Ministry to announce on Friday that it would send out troops to help hospital staff. Hospitalizations and deaths are, however, much lower than in the first wave of the pandemic when people were not vaccinated. The government is urging the public to get hold of the boosters, which have already been administered to around 61% of the population over the age of 12. He also seeks to persuade the unvaccinated to receive vaccines. Our solution, during this pandemic, for everyone is to get their booster or their first or second dose, if they haven’t already, the British Prime Minister said on Saturday.

