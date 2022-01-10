Jokowi Shows Government Achievement In Front Of Megawati And PDIP Executives





tirto.id – President Joko Widodo presented a number of government achievements to PDIP DPP General Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri and Bull Party executives at the 49th anniversary of the PDIP. The achievements mentioned by Jokowi range from vaccination against COVID-19 to achievements within the framework of the G20. In terms of immunization and health care, Jokowi expressed his gratitude to the PDIP for its assistance in the political process in the face of difficult challenges. He also presented Indonesia’s efforts to reduce cases from 56,000 cases per day to 529 cases per day as of January 9, 2022. He also presented Indonesia’s immunization achievements, which reached 288 million. of doses. A total of 288 million doses of vaccine have been injected into our population. The first dose reached 81% and the second dose reached 56% and 29 provinces out of a total of 34 provinces had injected the first dose reaching the target above 70%. We also have to be thankful for this, Jokowi said at the 49th anniversary of the PDIP which took place online from the State Palace in central Jakarta on Monday (1/10/2022). The second achievement, Jokowi posted Indonesia’s stunting rate which is now 24.4%, down from 37.2% 7 years ago. Third, Jokowi presented the government’s efforts in the education sector. He reported that the Smart Indonesia Card program reached 21 million students with a budget of IDR 11 trillion in 2021. Then around 1.1 million students were studying with the help of the Indonesia Smart College card. in 2021 with a total budget of IDR 9.4. one thousand billion. The government has also prepared superior HR programs through the independent campus program and independent learning. It aims to increase the number of participants doing internships in large certified companies. We are also grateful to have Merdeka Campus, to have Merdeka Learn in order to create superior human resources by offering certified internships in well known companies. Last year there were 50,000 participants and this year we are targeting 150,000 participants, of which 40% of the apprentices are digital talents that we want to prepare, ”said Jokowi. Jokowi said improvements in the health and education sectors have made human capital index Indonesia has grown from 0.52 in 2017 to 0.54 in 2020. The government also continues to fight for the grounding of Pancasila and the maintenance of tolerance through the Pancasila Management Agency. Pancasila ideology (BPIP). Jokowi also presented the achievements of the government in the allocation of village funds from 2015 to 2021. He said that the government has allocated a total of IDR 400.1 trillion since 2015 for village development, in addition to focus on major infrastructure developments such as toll roads and ports. The money is allocated to build village roads, markets, irrigation reservoirs and bridges across Indonesia. He also presented the benefits of the ban on the export of raw materials and the downstream program. Former DKI Governor Jakarta said Indonesia received up to US $ 21 billion or US $ 280 trillion from the shutdown of nickel exports. This figure is higher than the export of raw nickel which brought in only 25 trillion rupees. Finally, Jokowi said the government has a role of chairman of the G20. Jokowi assured that Indonesia will continue to strive for more just health and economic governance, in line with Bung Karno’s leadership. Indonesia will continue to strive to build health governance, a fairer global economic governance, more robust in the face of uncertainty and the increasing complexity of the problems in the world. We will repeat and strengthen the Indonesian leadership exercised by our first President Bung Karno, ”Jokowi said.

