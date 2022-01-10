Beijing blocks travel from Tianjin, tests millions of residents





Zhang Ying, deputy director of the Tianjin Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Sunday that the cases detected in the city have passed through at least three generations of infection, raising concerns that the virus could spread undetected. Loading Wu Feng, head of the intensive care unit at Yangzhou University Hospital, told residents to prepare for several rounds of tests due to the incubation period of the virus. As a result, even when the majority of residents have tested negative for the virus in previous rounds of mass testing, more testing is needed at the right time, Wu said. The measures have forced millions of people in dozens of districts through testing centers over the past few days and have halted non-exempt bus, train and plane travel to the city, as neighboring Beijing prepares to welcome the Winter Olympics in three weeks time. Beijing’s traffic management authority said residents should stay away, even if they see a car crash involving Olympic participants in specially designated cars, warning that visitors’ approach could jeopardize traffic. Olympic bubble of the coronavirus which will confine 27,000 athletes, officials and media in hotels and isolated transport sites. The government is expected to maintain its zero COVID policy for the remainder of the year and possibly until 2023 as it prepares for the re-election of President Xi Jinping for a third term in the second half of this year. The country is the world’s latest major COVID-zero policy failure and one of its top medical experts, Zhong Nanshan, predicted on Thursday that the global death rate is expected to drop 10-20 times to 0.1% of case for the Chinese authorities to consider opening again. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that only Burundi, Bhutan and Iceland have so far managed to achieve such a rate, Australia has recorded a death rate of 0.3%. National Health Commission COVID-19 task force leader Liang Wannian said China will maintain the aggressive zero infection policy adopted in August. As part of the overall goal of preventing imported infections and national outbreaks, this policy means that when a new local outbreak occurs, steps will be taken to quickly stem the spread of the virus and eliminate new infections, he said China daily Monday. This approach is the best option and the guiding principle of disease control work in China. We must resolutely adhere to the policy and protect the health and safety of the people as a top priority. HSBC China Chief Economist Qu Hongbin said COVID continued to pose the main risk to the country’s economic growth. More than expected home cases of COVID-19, especially in light of newer variants like Omicron, could hamper the resumption of consumption, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/world/asia/beijing-to-test-14-million-tianjin-residents-multiple-times-to-curb-omicron-20220110-p59n3n.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos