On PDI-P anniversary, Jokowi shows 288 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine injected

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said, currently no less than 288,381,742 doses Covid-19 vaccine been injected to Indonesian citizens.

Access vaccination the first dose reached 81 percent.

“Vaccination continues to accelerate. Indonesia is among the five countries that have injected the most vaccines in the world. That is, up to 288 million doses of the vaccine have been injected, “he said. Jokowi during a virtual speech at the State Palace on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of the PDI-P, Monday (1/10/2021).

“The achievement of the first dose was 81 percent, while the second dose was 56 percent,” he said.

In addition, currently 29 out of 34 provinces in Indonesia have achieved the first vaccination dose above 70 percent.

Thus, Jokowi claims that Indonesia has succeeded in controlling the pandemic.

However, the head of state still reminded all parties to be careful. Because the Covid-19 pandemic is not over and there is now a new variant of the Corona virus, namely the Omicron variant.

“We must always be careful and alert to the possible risk of a pandemic as there is an Omicron variant,” Jokowi added.

