New Chinese Ambassador arrives in Wellington





Politics January 10, 2022 3:42 AM 3 minutes to read

The US, UK and Australia have signed a historic security pact in an attempt to counter China’s growing military prowess and reach. Video / BBC

China’s new ambassador to New Zealand, Dr WangXiaolong, arrived in Wellington on Monday to begin his term. In a statement posted on the Chinese Embassy’s website, Xiaolong said relations between China and New Zealand were “flourishing like silver ferns.” China and New Zealand will celebrate half a century of official diplomatic relations in December, and while Xiaolong pointed to the many “firsts” the two countries have celebrated – in 2008, New Zealand became the first country to sign a free trade agreement with China – the relationship has deteriorated recently. Xiaolong’s predecessor Wu Xi’s tenure as ambassador has been marked by feuds over Huawei’s involvement in the 5G network, concerns over human rights violations in Xinjiang and the crackdown on the movement. pro-democracy Hong Kong. During this period, New Zealand’s stance on Chinese relations drifted towards the more hawkish tone adopted by Five Eyes security partners, the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. . Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took the initiative to recognize last year that as China’s role in the world grows, there will be issues on which the two countries “are not, cannot and will not agree “. Xiaolong previously held positions in the economic department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry and helped China participate in the Covax Covid-19 vaccination program, to which she pledged to donate more than 100 million doses of its nationally produced vaccine. In his economic role, he spoke about the benefits of China’s Belt and Road Development Initiative, a program that would link economies around the world with China through infrastructure investments on the Eurasian continent. , in Africa and the Pacific. Ambassador WangXiaolong was greeted by Mfat Acting Chief of Protocol LisaWhite. Photo / Chinese Embassy. New Zealand had expressed interest in being part of the Belt and Road Initiative, but interest has stalled as questions have been raised internationally about the conditions attached to certain projects funded by New Zealand. the program. The Chinese Embassy in Wellington is also responsible for relations with the countries of the kingdom, the Cook Islands and Niue. “New Zealand and China have created many ‘firsts’ in bilateral trade and cooperation, and have played an exemplary role in promoting mutually beneficial cooperation between different countries in terms of social systems, stadiums development and size. “From similar veins, the Cook Islands, Niue and China have become good friends and partners in evolving relationships characterized by mutual affinity and understanding, the spirit of navigation (Turou Hawaiiki), mutual respect and common development, “the statement read. The statement drew attention to last year’s centenary of the Chinese Community Party, where President Xi Jinping said the party had achieved its goal of a “moderately prosperous society.” Ambassador WangXiaolong arriving at Wellington Airport. Photo / Chinese Embassy

Xiaolong’s statement said the party “is now walking confidently” towards the second centenary goal – which is to be achieved by the centenary of the Communist Party’s rule in 1949 – of “building China into a prosperous modern socialist country. , strong, democratic and culturally advanced “. Xiaolong said China is committed to a “path of peaceful development and a strategy of mutually beneficial and win-win openness” while upholding “multilateralism and promoting building a community with a common future for China. humanity”. He was greeted at Wellington Airport by LisaWhite, Mfat’s Acting Chief of Protocol. The Chinese Embassy did not respond if Xiaolong had isolated himself at an MIQ facility prior to his arrival. Former US Ambassador Scott Brown used the rules of diplomatic immunity to ignore MIQ and isolate himself at his home after returning from a trip in 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/politics/new-chinese-ambassador-arrives-in-wellington/URAVCN5C5CAT7GFWU6CSAB45HA/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos