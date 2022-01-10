Cases Rising Again, Jokowi Says Daily Positive Covid-19 Down 99%





IDXChannel – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the number of daily positive cases in Indonesia has significantly decreased. It even reached 99% of the peak of cases in July 2021 which was 59,000 and there are now only 529 cases. Jokowi said when the peak of cases happened in July, he saw nothing but horror because so many victims could not be saved and hospitals were full. However, right now, Jokowi is grateful that daily confirmation cases can be reduced, even drastically. “If we look at July, we are truly in a horror-filled position with the number of 56,000 cases per day and 529 confirmed cases as of January 9, 2022, down 99% from the peak of last July. “, He declared during a press conference. speech on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of the PDIP, Monday (1/10/2022). Jokowi said vaccinations against Covid were also being stepped up, and Indonesia was listed as the fifth country with the greatest vaccination achievements in the world. “A total of 299 million doses of vaccine have been injected into our population. The first dose hit 81 percent, the second dose 56 percent, ”he said. Meanwhile, 29 of a total of 34 provinces have injected the first dose, reaching the goal above 70 percent. Jokowi is also grateful for this condition. However, he reminded all parties to be careful as now the Omicron variant has entered the country. “Even though we have been successful in controlling the pandemic, we remain cautious and should always be aware of the potential risk of a pandemic due to the Omicron variant,” he explained. A number of officials are known to have attended the commemoration of the 49th anniversary of the PDI-P, including virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Among them, vice-president Ma’ruf Amin, head of BIN Budi Gunawan, president of RPD Puan Maharani, president of MPR Bambang Soesatyo, coordinating minister of human development and culture Muhadjir Effendy, coordinating minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto. Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Interior Tito Karnavian, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, Secretary of State Pratikno and others. (TYO)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.idxchannel.com/economics/kasus-naik-lagi-jokowi-klaim-positif-covid-19-harian-turun-99-persen The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos