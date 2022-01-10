The Chief of the National Police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, during the introduction of the Precision Police app. DIV. POLICE PRIVATE POLICE

Police overseas quarantine travelers with 24-hour surveillance

The National Police has launched a new application that monitors the position of foreign travelers (PPLN) who must undergo a mandatory quarantine. Covid-19 cases imported from the PPLN are contributing significantly to the increase in domestic cases.

In a pandemic situation, quarantine is often not just an option, but an obligation. Anyone who violates is liable to criminal penalties. The legal basis in Indonesia is Law No. 6 of 2018 on sanitary quarantine, the technical provisions of which are set out in the instructions of the Ministry of Interior (Inmendagri).

The latest, Interior Ministry number 67 of 2021 applies. One of the provisions contained therein is the obligation for international travelers entering Indonesian territory, by land, sea or air, to undergo isolation. The duration can be 7 days or 10 days, depending on the travel history.

Not once or twice has the word spread that people who should have been quarantined have chosen to flee. Celebrity Rachel Vennya and two others are currently being sentenced to four months probation and a fine of Rs.59 million by the Tangerang District Court for escaping their quarantine in Wisma Atlet, Pademangan, Jakarta, last November. His modus operandi is to bribe his surveillance officer. Without a doubt, the officer now faces a similar trial.

Multi-layered surveillance will also be imposed on those who are forced to submit to quarantine after traveling abroad and entering Indonesian territory. National Police Chief Gen. Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo has launched the Precision Quarantine Monitoring app, a tool to monitor the location of those who need to be quarantined in certain locations. Once it gets out of the quarantine zone, this app will save it. They are monitored 24 hours a day.

“This is part of our monitoring of the execution of the directives of Mr. President Joko Widodo, to carry out stricter surveillance, in particular for foreign travelers who have just returned and must undergo a quarantine according to the regulated provisions”, a Listyo Sigit said in the launch of the Precision Quarantine Monitoring app at Soekarno Hatta Airport, Tangerang, Banten, Thursday (6/1/2022).

The development of the application with the Android platform is a manifestation of the commitment of the Police as well as a form of the presence of the State to protect the public from the transmission of the spread of the Covid-19 variant, of which the new variant, Omicron. Former Banten Police Chief has confirmed that this app will be present at all entrances or access point to Indonesian territory.

The entry points in question are Soetta Airport in Tangerang, Juanda Airport in Surabaya, Sam Ratulangi Airport in Manado, Batam Port, Tanjung Pinang Port in Riau Islands, Port of Nunukan in Kaltara, Aruk Cross-Border Post (PLBN), Entikong PLBN, and Motaain PLBN. . Sigit stressed that the entrance to the area must now be strictly guarded against travelers arriving from abroad. In addition, currently the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in Indonesia is mainly due to Iimported vsase. The virus is carried by tourists through a number of main gates.

“If we are weak at the main gate, then the risk of entering the Delta and Omicron variants can certainly occur. We need to monitor it well, ”said Sigit, the former head of the criminal investigation unit, adding that he hoped the presence of the Precision Quarantine Monitoring app could help control Covid-19 in Indonesia.

Listyo Sigit explained that the app connected to the gadget has several features to monitor and ensure that overseas travelers (PPLNs) may undergo a mandatory quarantine period. The main functions are location monitoring to continuously monitor the user’s location rtrue tLast name. Then there dashboard surveillance which monitors the occupancy of the quarantine places, statistics on the authors who perform the quarantine and when entering the expiration time of the quarantine as well as the results of the RT-PCR test.

“Dashboard These are installed in hotels, in quarantine areas and are connected to msurveillance vsEnter at the Prefecture of Police. So that we can monitor not only those who are in quarantine, including the agents who carry out the monitoring, can follow them closely. rtrue tLast name, says Sigit.

Quarantine arrangements for the PPLN itself only changed on the decision of Monday’s cabinet meeting (3/1/2022). What was originally 14 days became 10 days, and what was originally 10 days became 7 days. A 10-day quarantine was imposed on PPLNs, which departed from countries with a high Omicron transmission record, namely 10 countries in the peninsula of South and Central Africa, and three countries in Europe, namely the Kingdom United, Denmark and Norway. A total of 13 countries.

PPLNs that do not depart from the 13 countries, but stop there within the last 14 days, are also subject to a 10-day quarantine requirement. A quarantine of 7 days is imposed for PPLNs departing from outside the 13 countries.

The Covid-19 task force noted that over the past week, up to January 3, 2022, there was an increasing trend in Covid-19 cases in Indonesia. Positivity rate Nationally, the ratio of those who have been confirmed positive for Covid-19 has increased from 0.07 to 0.19. Occupation bed Hospitals, which are designated for Covid-19 patients, are also climbing. “It is not yet significant, but it is an alarm,” said the spokesperson who is also the leader of the expert team of the Covid-19 working group, Professor Wiku Adisasmito.

the last days, imported case PPLN’s Covid-19 has significantly contributed to the increase in cases, especially in DK. In fact, the flow of PPLNs that landed at Soetta Airport earlier this year reached 5,000 people per day and did not show a downward trend. Quarantine is therefore a serious matter. Violations should not be repeated.

