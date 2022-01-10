Imran Khan ignores state of minorities in Pakistan, tries to provoke Indian Muslims





Islamabad, first published Jan 10, 2022, 10:02 p.m. IST

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has again attempted to interfere in India’s internal affairs, this time over recent marginal statements against minorities in the country. This, despite the fact that Islamabad itself has failed spectacularly to deal with cases of human rights violations, forced conversion and kidnapping of minority girls despite the appeal of the international community. .

In a tweet on Monday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan attacked the Indian government and called on the world community to take note of the Dharma Sansad incident that took place in Haridwar last month. He claimed that the continued silence of the Modi government on the alleged call for genocide of minorities, especially 200 million Muslims, raised the question of whether the BJP government supported this call.

Calling on the international community to take note and act, Khan further asserted that under the “extremist ideology” of the BJP-Modi government, all religious minorities in India have been targeted with impunity by Hindutva groups. He called the Modi government’s program a real and current threat to peace in the region.

However, while making ridiculous claims, Imran Khan has chosen to willfully ignore the observations made by the United Nations in 2020 on the miserable state of religious minorities in Pakistan. In 2021, the International Commission of Jurists noted that the Pakistani government should take urgent action against the continued persecution of individuals belonging to minority religious groups by state and non-state actors.

Sam Zarifi, secretary general of the ICJ, said Islamabad had shamefully failed to respond to repeated demands to end long-standing violations of the right to freedom of belief or religion, including numerous cases of persecution of minority religious groups.

Currently, Pakistan represents 96.28 percent of Muslims, excluding Shiites, Hazra and Ahmedias. The minority community represents only 4% of the total population, including 1.60% Hindus and 1.59% Christians. According to an international report, these minority communities are not only subject to discrimination, but are also subject to violence and abuse of blasphemy laws.

Over 1,000 non-Muslim girls are abducted and converted to Islam each year. Even underage girls from minority communities are kidnapped and forced to marry Muslim men who are even old people.

In one of its reports, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan found that religious minorities cannot enjoy the freedom of religion granted to them by the constitution. Cases of forced conversion are frequent in provinces such as Sindh and Punjab. Indiscrimination is so deeply rooted in Pakistani society that the parliamentary committee even rejected the anti-forced conversion bill. The bill was introduced to protect minorities from forced conversion. Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri went so far as to admit that the environment was unfavorable for the enforcement of the law against forced conversions.

