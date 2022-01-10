Jokowi says community booster vaccine is free





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the program – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the program booster vaccine will start on Wednesday (12/1/2022). However, Jokowi gave a small “leak” regarding the implementation of the third dose of vaccination. Also read: 5 brands of booster vaccines have BPOM permits, according to Airlangga from January-March 2022 Jokowi said, booster for the general public is also free. It’s just that the official explanation for this will be delivered later. Also Read: BPOM Calls Booster Vaccination Very Important Amid Omicron Threat, Here’s The Reason “Others will be given away for free as well. But we will make an official statement next week. So that the direction is clear, in what order, when is clear,” Jokowi said in the Special Dialogue regarding iNews Afternoon broadcast on RCTI. , Monday (1/10/2022). ). Jokowi said booster vaccinations will be a priority for health workers and the elderly. Those who receive a booster should have received two doses of the vaccine and a six-month interval between the second dose and the booster. “Priority is given to health workers and the elderly first. This too with a dossier that has been paid twice and for a period of six months,” Jokowi said. After providing reminders to health workers, the elderly or other vulnerable groups, the program then targets the general public. Those who are entitled to a free reminder are beneficiaries of BPJS contribution assistance (PBI). “Who are they? For those who have a BPJS PBI, they are given for free,” he concluded. (my f)

