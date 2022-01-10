Indonesia is dragging its feet in the face of the Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership





Indonesia is the only one of the fifteen countries of the Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership (RCEP) not yet having ratified this free trade treaty of the Asia-Pacific zone, considered the largest trade agreement in the world. However, it entered into force on 1isJanuary 2022. TheJakarta Postconsiders this protectionism regrettable.

Indonesian lawmakers have been debating for days the ratification of the Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership (RCEP), which brings together China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and the ten Asian nations [Association des pays dAsie du Sud-Est, dont lIndonsie est lun des pays membres]. theJakarta Post valued that these debates in the House deprive Indonesia of the advantages of the mga commercial pact which entered into force on 1isJanuary 2022. This economic union represents 30% of the START global. It eliminates up to 92% of customs duties on goods exchanged between its fifteen members and standardizes numerous customs, investment, intellectual property and electronic commerce regulations. This is why Indonesia fears that the RCEP causes an influx of imported goods into the archipelago. Thierry Gauth / International courier theJakarta Postreported the objection of the Deputy Chairperson of the Committee of the House of Deputies, Aria Bima: Free trade does not mean trading freely. There must be a way for us to determine various mechanisms to strengthen the protection of our domestic products. Even protectionist argument from another legislator who is a member of the ruling coalition: If we can’t develop our industry, then what’s the point of signing a trade agreement? We will always remain a country of consumers. A stronger hold by China The daily recognizes, alongside many analysts, that the RCEP could strengthen China’s economic grip on the Asia-Pacific, especially after India’s withdrawal from the trade pact, in 2019He recalls that China is critical for its position on intellectual property and subsidies, which distort the market. As for the Indonesian government, it is optimistic. He assured that the treaty would be ratified before the end of the first quarter of 2022. But theJakarta Post highlightedin his editorial that the House’s laborious deliberations on one of the world’s greatest trade pacts have tainted the image of Indonesian diplomacy: On the one hand, failure is difficult to accept as over 80% of the House belongs to the ruling coalition, on the other hand, it is also a slap in the face for President Joko Jokowi Widodo, the main promoter of this free trade agreement.

