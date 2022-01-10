5 times PM Imran Khan pledged to blame the victims – The Friday Times





Prime Minister Imran Khan’s response to more than 20 tragic deaths of snow-capped tourists in Murree over the weekend sparked vehement outrage, with many condemning his comments as “victim blaming”. This is not the first time Imran Khan has been criticized for “insensitivity” following the country’s worst times.

We review five times Imran Khan blamed the victim for some of the country’s worst tragedies.

On the Murree tragedy

Shocked (and) overwhelmed by the tragic deaths of tourists on the road to Murree. Unprecedented snowfall (and) a stampede of people proceeding without checking the weather conditions caught the district administrator off guard.

When more than 20 tourists, including many family members, died trapped in the snow on their way to a holiday weekend in Murree, the country was stunned with grief. But perhaps even more shocking were comments from Imran Khan and his entourage apparently linking the tragedy to tourists’ own failure to “check the weather”.

Calling the bereaved families of Hazara coal miners “blackmailers”

I sent them a message saying that when all your demands have been met, then to demand that we don’t bury them until the prime minister comes, no prime minister of any country can be blackmailed like this . […] Because then everyone will blackmail the prime minister of the country, ”the prime minister said in January last year.

The murder of 11 Hazara coal miners in Balochistan shocked the country. Grieving relatives have demanded redress and justice from the government. However, Imran Khan insisted that he was not able to travel to Quetta to attend the funeral, as the victims’ demands amounted to “blackmail”.

On sexual assault (x3)

1): “In the past, the respect that women received in our country was nowhere to be found in the world. In the West, women did not have the respect they had here. Sex crimes are on the increase due to the misuse of cell phones. We must educate our children on the supreme qualities of Seerat-e-Nabi (PSL).

In August last year, a woman was groped by hundreds of men as she dated a friend in Minar-e-Pakistan Park. Instead of discussing the lack of safety for women in public spaces, Imran Khan blamed “cell phone misuse” for the violent attack.

2): If a woman wears very little clothes, it will have an impact on the man unless it is robots. Its common sense.

During an interview with Axios reporter Jonathan Swan, Khan attempted to portray a stable and measured ruler, but instead came across as being caught off guard and out of touch when he was told. asked about the apparent increase in sexual violence in Pakistan. The Prime Minister apparently blamed the women “wearing very little clothing” and explained that “men are not robots”

3): “What is the concept of purdah? It is to stop the temptation. Not all people have a will. If you keep increasing vulgarity, it will have consequences. “

Imran Khan has received international condemnation for his comments alleging that the sexual assault was due to “increasing vulgarity” in Pakistan. Women’s rights activists around the world have been dismayed by the Prime Minister’s apparent misunderstanding and mischaracterization of rape and sexual assault.

