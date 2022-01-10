PDI-P presidential candidate for 2024 must be in line with President Jokowi’s vision and mission

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com The Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party emphasizes that the presidential candidate who will be promoted to the 2024 presidential election must have a vision and mission in line with the current government of President Joko Widodo. It is so that there is continuity of government. However, for the candidate’s name, the party admitted that it had not yet decided.

PDI-P DPP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto on the sidelines of the grand celebration of the 49th anniversary of the PDI-P in Jakarta on Monday (10/1/2022), said the party wants there to be continuity of the government when the president changes in 2024.

For this reason, the election of presidential candidates cannot be arbitrary, but must have the same orientation as President Joko Widodo.

“If Pak Jokowi has determined strategic corridors by infrastructure development and by mental revolution, then the next president must also be in a breath,” Hasto said.

He gave an example, it is impossible for the next president to suddenly have a different focus and move the national capital to a place in the middle of nowhere. In fact, President Jokowi has decided that the new capital will be north of Penajam Paser in East Kalimantan. Well, it can’t be. You have to catch your breath, he said.

For this reason, when determining the name of the presidential candidate, President Jokowi will of course also provide information to the President of the PDI-P, Megawati Soekarnoputri. Thus, the choice of the name of the presidential candidate will remain in conformity with the government of President Jokowi.

In the meantime, continued Hasto, the party will continue to take measures to consolidate itself so that the victory of the presidential candidate is not the work of individuals, but the collective work of all the forces of the party. Apart from this, the party also does not deny that it will continue to develop cooperation between political parties.

Plus, for a presidential candidate, there are calculations, there is momentum, there are political calculations, Hasto said.

Regarding the 2024 presidential election, Hasto said, Megawati had reminded all of his executives not to grusa-grusu associated with the candidate’s name. Because everything has stages. The commissioners of the General Election Commission (KPU) for the period 2022-2027 were not elected. The stages of the 2024 presidential election have not yet been determined.

However, the party continues to prepare. Party cadres are also constantly galvanizing themselves. Megawati will also certainly make political decisions, always starting with dialogue, reflecting, looking at the challenges this nation faces in the future, seeing how this person will evolve, Hasto said.

Proposal to postpone the presidential election

Recently, there have been reports of the statement by Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia expressing the desire of economic actors to postpone the presidential election of 2024. The consideration cannot be separated from the national economic recovery due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This is what Bahlil revealed in the publication of the survey on Indonesian political indicators, Sunday (9/1/2022).

In this regard, by a written statement, the deputy secretary general of the National Awakening Party (PKB), the DPP Luqman Hakim, considered that Bahlil’s statement showed that the person concerned did not understand the constitution. Indeed, article 7 of the Constitution of 1945 clearly stipulates that the president and the vice-president remain in office for five years and can be re-elected to the same office.

Article 6A of the 1945 Constitution confirms that the president and vice-president are elected by the people in pairs in general elections. Article 22E of the 1945 Constitution stipulates that general elections must be held every five years. Elections are held to elect the DPR, the DPD, the president / vice-president and the DPRD.

It’s also important to point out that in the constitution, there is no standard that allows the president or vice president to extend their term, Luqman said.

According to Luqman, the economic reasons for delaying the change of president, as Bahlil said, are absurd and far-fetched. The holding of elections to elect the president or vice president can in fact be a trigger for the movement and growth of the national economy.

The elections in Indonesia have never been a factor of economic crisis. It’s clear, says Luqman.

He continued that efforts to delay the holding of the 2024 general election so that there is no change of president or vice-president would be unconstitutional, undemocratic and contrary to the sovereignty of the people. Considering that Bahlil is a member of President Jokowi’s cabinet, he asked the president to reprimand him.

“This warning is important to be given by the president so that there is no crisis of confidence that could interfere with the effectiveness of President Jokowi’s leadership,” Luqman said.

Embarrass the president

Meanwhile, the head of the Democratic Party’s Strategic Communications Agency DPP, Herzaky Mahendra Putra, has said that if he quotes President Jokowi’s statement some time ago, the proposal to extend the president’s term would go to humiliate him. So if there are ministers echoing the proposed extension of the presidency, according to Herzaky, it’s like going against the president’s leadership.

The president’s authority can be lost if his aides start daring to oppose him, Herzaky said.

He hoped the president could start paying attention to the motives of those around him who continued to echo the proposal for a term extension or even a three-term presidential term. It is also good, he continued, that the president was firm and courageous in berating his aides so as not to betray the mandate and ideals of the 1998 reform struggle.

Part of the emergence of the 1998 reform struggle was that we wanted to make a total correction to the administration of a state full of corruption, collusion and nepotism, trying to limit the presidential term to two terms maximum. Now why is there even an effort on the part of those close to him to bring this nation back to the dark era of democracy in the New Order, Herzaky said.

Democrats are hopeful that public officials can focus on carrying out their respective duties and responsibilities so that the president is helped overcome the pandemic and economic hardships that have plagued this country. Don’t make a fuss by making unnecessary statements, he said.