Imran Khan honored with the International Sports Personality Award in Dubai





Imran Khan led Pakistan to their only World Cup victory in 1992.

Imran Khan. (Photo source: Twitter)

Former Pakistani all-rounder Imran Khan received the “International Sports Personality Award” at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports awards ceremony on Sunday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The 69-year-old is the 22nd and current Prime Minister of Pakistan, and has served for almost 21 years in international cricket for his country. He also led the country to its very first World Cup victory in 1992 and retired from the game the same year.

According to PakTribune sources, the prizes were handed out by Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and Mattar Al Tayer Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the Dubai Exhibition Center. Imran’s contributions have been immense during his time and he is considered one of the greatest of all time.

Imran Khan’s massive contributions to Pakistani cricket

It is true that Imran is considered one of the heroes of the nation and two years ago he launched a $ 639 million initiative for the welfare of youth in Pakistan, which saw young men and women receive scholarships and skills development opportunities, including scholarships in sport. He also revealed his intention to build a cricket pitch in each of Pakistan’s 4,000 union and village councils in June last year.

Besides his political influence in the growth of Pakistani cricket, he was a warrior with both the bat and the ball. Imran picked up 362 wickets in 88 tests at an average of 22.8 with 23 runs at five wickets and scored 3,807 runs in the format also with six centuries. In 175 ODIS, Imran recovered 182 wickets and contributed to 3,709 races as well as the decline of the order with 19 half-centuries.

In the 1992 World Cup final, Imran came to bat third while beating first and scored a crucial 72 which helped Pakistan put up a formidable score on the board. The men in green ended up winning the title after a brilliant bowling spell from Wasim Akram and it will certainly be the biggest moment for Pakistani cricket.

