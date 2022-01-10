Donald Trump called Fox hosts to Oval Office meetings, report says





According to a new report, several Fox News hosts acted as the former chairman of the wired cabinet of informal advisers Donald Trumps, using a direct phone number to reach him in the White House and often logging in at Oval Office meetings.

Stephanie Grisham, the former White House press secretary who resigned after the Jan.6 riots on Capitol Hill last year and wrote a book criticizing Mr Trump, said the former president often wanted to make the things on the advice of Fox News hosts such as Sean Hannity. and Jeanine Pirro, according to the Washington Post.

There were times the president would come down the next morning and say, well, Sean [Hannity] think we should do it, or Judge Jeanine [Jeanine Pirro] thinks we should do it, she said.

Much of it was public relations, what to say and how to say it; it should be tougher against wearing masks or whatever, she added. And they all have different opinions as well.

Former Trump administration insiders have also said he is influenced by what the network shows and that he is particularly influenced by Hannity, Pirro, Lou Dobbs and Lindsey Graham.

A former official who did not wish to be named said Mr Trump often called Hannity and Dobbs directly to Oval Office meetings, according to the report.

Michael Pillsbury, an informal adviser to Trump, said the former president started accepting false allegations of voter fraud after seeing them on the Dobbs show. It taught me the power of young producers at Fox, and Fox Business in particular, Mr Pillsbury said.

John F Kelly, Mr Trump’s former chief of staff, has reportedly stressed the importance of the network in the White House and told others that the Dobbs show is crucial to understanding the president and his ideas. He also asked others to watch Fox News if he couldn’t watch the prime-time shows himself, according to the report.

Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah said Hannity wielded the most influence over the former president during the last year of the Trump administration.

Ms Farah added that West Wing staff often rushed to predict what advice Mr Trump would get from these Fox News hosts. The point was just to try and get ahead of the advice you thought was going to be given by these people, because their unofficial lawyer could completely change their mind on something, she said.

Other former Trump administration officials said Mark Levin, another Fox News host, and Maria Bartiromo, a Fox Business host, were also in regular contact with the White House. They added that several Fox News hosts had direct phone numbers with the President of the White House.

The revelations come as the U.S. House special committee investigating last year into the Capitol Hill insurgency of January 6 in recent weeks made public communications between the former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and the hosts of Fox News.

The communications also showed that Fox News hosts urged Mr. Trump to call off the riots last year when his supporters stormed Capitol Hill to protest the election of Joe Bidens.

Last week, the House committee sent a letter to Hannity asking him to testify voluntarily after going public with a text he allegedly sent to Mr. Meadows as well as Jim Jordan, a pro-Trump congressman.

Hannity’s text, just four days before the riot, read: Guys, we have a clear path to land the plane in 9 days.

He added: He can no longer mention the election. Never. I didn’t have a good call with him today. And worse, I don’t know what is left to do or say, and I don’t like not knowing if it’s really understood. Ideas ?

Mr Trump spoke out against Hannity after the text became public and said he did not agree with what had been said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-fox-news-hosts-white-house-b1989772.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos