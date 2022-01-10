Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed to portray Diana’s romantic interest in “The Crown”





Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed is reportedly playing Diana’s lover, Princess of Wales, in the fifth season of Netflix’s “The Crown”.

He was chosen to play Dr Hasnat Khan, an Anglo-Pakistani heart surgeon who practiced at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London, varie.com reports.

Khan’s 2004 statement to the Metropolitan Police, which was investigated in 2008 into the death of Princess Diana, said he was in a relationship with her from 1995 to 1997 and that she broke up with him after meeting Dodi Fayed while on vacation with Mohammed Al Fayed and his family.

In the statement, submitted from Pakistan where he had moved, Dr Khan said he had envisioned a life with Princess Diana, but the situation with the press, which harassed her with every move, would make it untenable, reports vary. .com.

Dr Khan said in the statement that he believed the only solution was to move to Pakistan and that Diana discussed the matter with Jemima Goldsmith, who was at the time married to Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan and had moved. in Pakistan. Imran Khan is currently the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Dodi Fayed and Princess Diana died together in a traffic accident in Paris in 1997.

Humayun Saeed made his acting debut in 1999 with the Urdu-language film “Inteha” and has enjoyed a distinguished career in film and television.

He is known for the adventure comedy “Jawani Phir Nahi Ani” and its 2018 sequel “Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2”.

Other notable roles include the romantic comedy “Punjab Nahi Jaungi”, which he co-produced, and the science fiction film “Project Ghazi”.

“Tenet” star Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana in season 5 of “The Crown”. The star of “The Kite Runner” Khalid Abdalla has been chosen to play Dodi Fayed.

