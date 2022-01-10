



Joko Widodo’s two children, Gibran and Kaesang Reported by a UNJ speaker at KPK, this is the case Jakarta State University (UNJ) lecturer Ubedilah Badrun reported to KPK two children of President Jokowi, Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Kaesang Pangerap, suspected of KKN on Monday (1/10/2022). [Suara.com/Welly Hidayat] JAKARTA (Lampungpro.co): Two children of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Kaesang Pangarep were reported to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Monday (1/10/2022). The report was written by Ubedilah Badrun, professor at Jakarta State University (UNJ). Ubedilah said it was suspected that Kaesang and Raka were involved in bribery, collusion and nepotism or (KKN) in a business relationship until they were finally reported to the KPK. “This report is linked to allegations of corruption and / or money laundering offenses linked to the alleged KKN of the president’s son’s business relationship with a group of companies suspected of being involved in forest fires.” Ubedilah told the KPK red and white building in Kuningan. , South Jakarta, cited by Antara. Suara.com (network media Lampungpro.co), Monday (1/10/2022). Ubedilah explained that the alleged corruption case took place in 2015. Ubedilah revealed that one of the large companies bearing the initials SN and had been designated a suspect by the Ministry of Environment and Defense (KLHK) had to reach a value of Rp.7.9 trillion. However, the Supreme Court (MA) only awarded 78 billion rupees. “This happened in February 2019 after the president’s son established a joint venture with a main subsidiary of PT SN,” Ubedilah said. Meanwhile, Ubedilah said, a senior PT SN official was appointed ambassador to one of the Asian countries several months ago. Thus, it is suspicious to suspect that Kaesang and Gibran were involved in a business relationship with one of the main executives of PT SN, among others, so quickly obtaining an infusion of funds for the capital of a venture company. Therefore, Ubedilah assessed the existence of KKN’s allegations. “Twice funds have been disbursed. The figure is around Rs 99.3 billion in the near future. And after that, the president’s son bought shares in a company whose figure is also quite fantastic at 92 billion rupees, “he said. “I think that’s a very clear claim from KKN, I think the public can read it,” he said. Therefore, Ubedilah admitted that she was surprised and became a big question. It is suspected that Kaesang and Gibran received a large injection of funds. Especially with a business that can be described as still new. “For us a big question mark is whether a young person who has just started a business can easily get a capital investment with a pretty fantastic figure if he is not the son of the president,” Ubedilah said. . submitted a number of evidence to the KPK. One of them is the proof of documents of a company accessible but under certain conditions. “And also evidence of reports of providing equity participation in the company. And then we will look at companies with careful documentation,” he said. Ubedilah also hopes that the KPK can immediately follow up on the report. “We ask the KPK to investigate and ask the KPK to be clear and how then if necessary the president is summoned to explain this position,” he added. (***) Editor: Amiruddin Sormin # President Joko Widodo # Commission for the eradication of corruption # KPK # Ministry of environment and forests # land burning # nepotism

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lampungpro.co/post/37792/dua-anak-joko-widodo-gibran-dan-kaesang-dilaporkan-oleh-dosen-unj-ke-kpk-ini-kasusnya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos