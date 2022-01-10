One in three Tories think Boris Johnson should step down, poll finds





Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are the favorites to replace Boris Johnson at the head of the Tories (Photo: EPA / Reuters) More than a third of conservatives think Boris Johnson is set to step down as leader of the Conservative Party, a shocking new poll shows. Almost half of Tory members now believe Chancellor Rishi Sunak would do a better job and win more seats in the next general election. After a string of controversies over misery, the Downing Street parties and his apartment renovations, four in ten party members say Mr Johnson is doing a bad job as prime minister. The number of people saying he’s fine has dropped from 85% in July 2020 to 61% today, according to the YouGov poll for Sky News. Mr Johnson still has the support of a majority of members with 59% saying he should stay in the lead, but 34% say he is expected to step down by 9% in July 2020. However, 46% believe Mr. Sunak would be a better leader, with just 16% saying he would do worse, according to a poll of 1,005 Conservative members. Mr Sunak was at the top of the list when members were asked who should replace Mr Johnson, with 33% of the vote. Almost half of Tory members believe Rishi Sunak would make a better leader (Photo: ZUMA / REX / Shutterstock)

A quarter of Conservative Party members are said to choose Foreign Minister Liz Truss as their replacement (Photo: Reuters) He was followed by Foreign Minister Liz Truss with 25% and former Minister Jeremy Hunt with 8%. Ms Truss and Mr Sunak are also bookmaker favorites to succeed Mr Johnson, followed by Michael Gove. Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Home Secretary Priti Patel feature in the top 10, while outspoken MP and former soldier Tom Tugendhat is the main backbench MP designated for the post. Following: Boris Johnson

Meanwhile, Lord Frost, who resigned as Brexit minister last month, warned Mr Johnson had to align his government with traditional Tory lines if he was to avoid defeat in the next election. Lord Frost has said he does not want the Prime Minister to step down, but instead focus on free markets, free debate and low taxes and set the direction of travel to please ordinary voters. Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected] For more stories like this,see our news page. MORE: Boris Johnson went to another BYOB lockdown party with Carrie

