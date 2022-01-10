Supreme Court panel to investigate PM Modi security breach

Surveys underway by the government of Punjab. and Center will have to shut down, says CJI.



The Supreme Court announced on Monday that it would form a committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to conduct an independent, time-limited investigation into the circumstances that led Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ convoy to be stranded for several minutes on a flight over the Punjab in January. 5.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said ongoing investigations by both Punjab and the Center should cease for the time being.

The court said its committee would submit a report within a specified timeframe after reviewing the files of the security arrangements, which have already been seized by the Registrar General of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana in accordance with his orders. from January 7.

The court also said the Registrar General, along with officers who helped him seize and protect documents, including DGP, Chandigarh, and IG, National Investigation Agency, would be on the committee.

There would be another member on the committee. The Punjab suggested its additional DGP (security) as an alternative.

Disciplinary measures

Punajb DS Patwalia’s attorney general, at the start of the hearing, said the state was concerned it would not get a fair hearing. He said show cause notices had been issued by the Center to its agents, citing disciplinary action against them for the security breach over the convoy of prime ministers. All the state expects from the court is the opportunity for a fair trial before a neutral commission.

If I’m guilty, please hang me and my officers, but give me a fair hearing, Mr Patwalia asked in court. He said the state government attached the utmost importance to the issue of the Prime Minister’s security and wanted a full and thorough investigation into any security breaches that may have occurred that day. The show cause notices indicated that the Center already considered the Punjab police officers to be prima facie guilty of violating their obligations to the security of the Prime Minister. This had been obtained without any evidence or records, all of which had been seized by order of the Supreme Court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta replied that the show cause notices were issued before the Supreme Court hearing on January 7. He said there had been a total intelligence failure on the part of the state. In addition, he argued, it was admitted that there had been a breach of security in violation of the Special Protection Groups Act and the Blue Book.

When there is a total rupture, there is no question of hearing. Responsible officers are given advance notice. There is an admitted case of breakage. This is one of the rarest cases. He cannot tolerate any delay, he stressed.

I have already assumed everything

The court asked the Center why the judiciary had been asked to intervene if the government had already assumed everything. The impression you give is that you assumed everything … So why should the court get into all of this, he asked.

At one point, Judge Surya Kant said the show cause opinions appeared to be contradictory. Perhaps there was a mistake, but it was necessary to find out who was responsible for it on the basis of the facts.

If you wish to take disciplinary action, what remains to be done in this court, asked the CJI at the Center, before transmitting the decision to form the investigative committee headed by a former judge of first instance.

The court ended the hearing, saying it would issue orders.