Xinjiang counterterrorism boss heads PLA in Hong Kong





Chinese President Xi Jinping () has deployed a senior Xinjiang police official to command the nation’s military post in Hong Kong, raising concerns that Beijing is taking an increasingly tough line on security on the territory. Major General Peng Jingtang () will become commander of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) garrison in Hong Kong at Xi’s request, China’s National Defense Ministry said in a statement. Peng was previously deputy chief of staff of the armed police force in China’s Xinjiang region, where the U.S. government accused China of repressive policies against Uyghur Muslims, claiming the policies amounted to genocide. Beijing strongly denies the accusation. Photo: Bloomberg In recent years, China has installed senior law enforcement officials in key positions in Hong Kong. In early 2020, Luo Huining (), a mainstay of the Chinese Communist Party known for leading Xis’ anti-corruption campaign, became the head of the central government’s powerful liaison office in the territory. Xia Baolong (), known to have continued a campaign against Christian churches in Zhejiang province, was appointed director of the Hong Kong and Macao affairs office in the same year. Hong Kong has also placed career ex-police officers in key government roles following the territory’s major anti-government protests in 2019. Former Security Secretary John Lee () rose to the post of Chief Secretary for Administration of Territory 2 Government in June last year while former Police Commissioner Chris Tang () became Secretary to safety. The Defense Ministry said in a statement that Peng will strive to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and firmly safeguard the stability of Hong Kong. The PLA’s Hong Kong garrison last week conducted a large-scale exercise to demonstrate its confidence and determination to defend the territory after Xi called on the military to adopt the latest technology to win future conflicts, the South China Morning Post reported.

