Jokowi: The PDIP successfully becomes the biggest political party and constantly fights for the little people





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi wishing a happy 49th birthday to the Indonesian Democratic Wrestling Party (PDIP). At the age of almost half a century, Jokowi said, the PDIP has succeeded in becoming the largest political party (party) in Indonesia and has consistently fought for the common people. “Alhamdulillah, when he reached the age of 49, the PDI-P succeeded in becoming the largest political party in Indonesia. Independence … Being a political party which constantly fights for the interests of the common people.” Jokowi said when delivering a virtual speech viewed on PDI-P’s Youtube on Monday (10/1). In addition, he said that the PDIP was also consistent in the struggle for state sovereignty and the independence of the nation. Jokowi also expressed his gratitude to the PDIP for continuing to support government policies, especially regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. “A big thank you for the support and assistance of the PDIP-P in the preparation of policies and in the management of difficult times, difficult times due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he explained. Jokowi said Indonesia’s current Covid-19 case has declined significantly from its peak in July 2021, when it reached 56,000 cases per day. Meanwhile, the daily cases of Covid-19 in the country were 529 as of January 9, 2022. “Down 99% from the peak last July, we should be grateful,” he said. 2 pages of 2

Access to vaccination On the other hand, he said Indonesia was among the top five countries with the highest number of Covid-19 vaccinations in the world. In total, 288 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been injected into the community. “The first dose reached 81 percent and the second dose reached 55 percent,” Jokowi said. “We have to be thankful for this,” he said. Not only that, Jokowi also claims that Indonesia has been successful in dealing with the health issues. This can be seen in July, the country is in a terrible position with the number of cases of 56,000 people paying attention. “As of January 9, 2022, there were 529 confirmed cases. A drop of 99% from the peak of last July, we should be grateful,” he concluded. [rnd]

