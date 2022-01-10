Turkey caught off guard in Kazakhstan as Russia out in front

Turkey belatedly offered to support Kazakhstan to help restore order in the Central Asian nation which has been rocked by violent protests sparked by rising fuel prices and underpinned by an inter-clan power struggle rivals in power.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut CavusogluAt a meeting of its ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) this weekend, Turkey hopes Kazakhstan will achieve stability and peace as soon as possible. Turkey and the Organization of Turkish States will provide all kinds of support for this. Cavusoglu was referring to the Istanbul-based international group formed by Turkey and the former Soviet states of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan with which he shares ethnic and linguistic ties.

Minister of Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar echoed the offer, saying that Kazakhstan is an important ally of Turkey, and we hope for the fastest possible stabilization of the situation and the maintenance of law and order in this country. If Kazakhstan makes a request to Ankara, we will be ready to provide it in full.

Deployment of Turkish troops to Libya to defend the internationally recognized government in Tripoli against the attack of a Russian-backed Eastern warlord and his intervention alongside Azerbaijan against Armenia allowing the former to recover large Parts of the occupied territory around Nagorno-Karabakh disputed the enclave could make the uninitiated wonder if its offer to do the same for Kazakhstan. Besides, what could be more natural than authoritarian Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaching out to another despot seeking to quell national protests against his regime?

The dynamics at play in Kazakhstan are much more complex than a simple popular reaction against corruption and mismanagement. They likely caught Turkey off guard, as analysts say, with its longtime partner, former President Nursultan Nazarbayev on the losing side and Russia the ultimate winner.

Nazarbayev is believed to have played a key role in helping repair relations between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin following Turkey’s 2015 crash of a Russian plane over Syria.

Turkey was not prepared for this uprising [and] the rapid departure of the Nazarbayev regime as they believed Nazarbayev had fully consolidated an authoritarian regime, noted Gul Berna Ozcan, a Central Asian scholar at the School of Business and Management, Royal Holloway, University of London.

This could explain why Turkey has taken so long to respond officially.

Nazarbayev’s handpicked successor President Kassym Jomart Tokayev, who blames the unrest on foreign provocateurs and called him coup attempt, turned the situation around on his mentor-turned-rival, calling on the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to help Kazakhstan overcome this terrorist threat. Thousands of Russian troops have since deployed across the country. Russia, at the invitation of the Kazakh government, has effectively occupied Kazakhstan, Istanbul-based independent analyst Yoruk Isik told Al-Monitor. To imagine a role for Turkey beyond this point would be fantasizing.

Things looked rosy with the Turkish world for [the Turkish government] but now they have to face Russia. Russia is clearly the winner, Ozcan confirmed.

Putin appeared to share this assessment, saying at a virtual CSTO summit that the body had succeeded in “preventing the weakening of the state foundations, the complete deterioration of the internal situation in Kazakhstan and blocking the terrorists, criminals, looters and other criminals. elements. “

He said: “Of course, we understand that the events in Kazakhstan are not the first and far from the last attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of our states abroad.”

Bordering Russia to the north and China to the east, and with a population of 18 million, Kazakhstan is a huge country the size of Europe with vast energy and mineral resources. Turkey is one of its main trading partners with the trade volume between the two countries amounting to about $ 2 billion.

The protests erupted on January 2 in the oil town of Zhanaozen in the west of the country over the sudden surge in the price of automotive fuel and quickly spread to its commercial capital Almaty as they turned into a manifestation of anger against the massively corrupt Nazarbayev and his oligarch cronies. . Suspected pro-Nazarbayev militants responded with force. More than 160 people were killed, including three children, according to the Kazakh authorities.

On January 5, Tokayev removed Nazarbayev from his post as Chairman of the Security Council. He also sacked the head of the security services Karim masimov, installed by Nazarbayev to keep a close watch on him, as well as the entire cabinet. Masimov has since been arrested for treason.

At least 8,000 people have been arrested since January 10, when the violence was at its height. Thanking Russia for its intervention, Tokayev today claimed that activists from neighboring Central Asian countries, including Afghanistan, as well as the Middle East were involved in the unrest without providing concrete evidence to back up his claims. . He didn’t mention Nazarbayev in any context. Isik believes that even with all his accumulated billions of wealth, with Russian troops on the ground, Nazarbayev no longer poses a threat. Its whereabouts remain unknown.

This may have been an indirect attack on Turkey, long accused by countries like Egypt, Israel and the United Arab Emirates of sponsoring extremist Muslim groups like Hamas. Ankara has also been accused of turning a blind eye to the thousands of foreign fighters who have crossed from Turkey into Syria to join the Islamic State.

Firdevs Robinson, a London-based analyst and former editor-in-chief of the BBC’s Central Asia bureau, told Al-Monitor that Turkey’s taking time to respond to developments in Kazakhstan shows just how bad this crisis can become. potentially embarrassing for Turkey, also in terms of how this affects its relations with Russia. The Black Sea neighbors are on opposite sides in the escalation of the crisis in Ukraine.

Robinson continued, Turkey has no choice but to walk a tightrope in the coming days. We already perceive a strong dose of realism, even a discomfort in [Turkish] statements by the authorities on their position.

After years of promoting an Islamic identity among the Kazakhs, allowing Kazakh militants free passage into Syria, and turning a blind eye to the Kazakh mafia elements’ links with Turkish shadow nationalists, their unease is understandable. she concluded.