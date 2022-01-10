Pakistani Prime Minister Imran orders investigation into Murree snowfall tragedy





Members of the military take part in a rescue operation in an area affected by heavy snowfall in Murree. PA

Tariq Butt, correspondent

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered an investigation into the Murree tragedy, which will find answers to many questions that are central to the calamity and primarily relate to the role of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Commissioner Rawalpindi.

Did Punjab Buzdar hold a meeting before the winter season and after the meteorological office predicted heavy rains and snowfall in the Murree area? Are the minutes of such a meeting available? Did the Chief Minister or his office monitor the situation and what steps did Buzdar or his office take to prepare for the emergency, clearly foreseen by the Met Department? In all these cases involving Murree, the commissioner plays a key role. Before the tragedy, when was the last Commissioner’s visit to Murree? Did he hold a preparation and coordination meeting at the popular resort?

Traditionally, the commissioner holds a meeting of all federal and provincial departments at Jinnah Hall Murree to ensure preparation for the snowfall season. Did the commissioner hold this meeting in Murree? When and where can I find the minutes of the meeting? The Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi, in accordance with the law and standard operating procedures (SOP), is responsible for emergency and relief measures in such disasters. When did he first reach Murree after news of heavy snowfall and an influx of tourists was reported? Did the commissioner and the deputy commissioner arrive on the morning of Saturday 8 January – after the tragedy – or before? The government provided special camp offices for the commissioner and deputy commissioner in Murree. People and relatives carry the coffins of a family, which was killed by freezing temperatures after being stranded in a vehicle in Murree. Reuters

These camp offices have a certain purpose. At the height of the influx of tourists in summer and winter, these key officials are expected to “camp” in Murree. Camp offices are not intended for holidays but for the performance of official duties. The government of Punjab, the deputy commissioner and the commissioner are empowered to “requisition the army for the benefit of civil power” if the situation is not manageable.

Murree is a large garrison town with the Commanding General Officer (GOC) and Station Commander based there. Why was the army not requisitioned by the provincial government or the commissioner and deputy commissioner in time? The highway to Murree is the responsibility of the National Highway Authority (NHA).

Keeping the highway clear is the responsibility of the NHA, which reports to Communications Minister Murad Saeed. Did Saeed or the chairman of the NHA hold any preparatory meetings after the huge snowfall was predicted? What role have the NHA and the highway police played in facilitating the movement of motorists and tourists on the Islamabad Murree highway? The investigation will also determine who did what before this crisis and during those crucial 12 hours.

Relief and rescue is the responsibility of the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). What did the PDMA do during this crisis? What was the role of the national DMA? As unprecedented snowfall melted at a popular hill station in Pakistan on Sunday, rescued tourists were found reckoning with the deaths of 22 fellow travelers in a frozen traffic jam.

“We have not received any alerts from society, government, Google, news, weather,” said Duaa Kashif Ali, 18, a tourist from Islamabad. “The locals helped us,” she said, after stepping out of a guesthouse where she waited for the worst snowstorm Murree had witnessed in decades.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gulftoday.ae/news/2022/01/10/pakistan-pm-imran-orders-probe-into-murree-snowfall-tragedy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos