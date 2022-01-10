Judge wonders if Trump’s silence on January 6 could constitute ‘deal’ with rioters





Mehtas’ questioning prompted Trump’s lawyer Jesse Binnall to back down, arguing forcefully that Trump is unlikely to face legal consequences for actions he did not take.

The president cannot be sued for any kind of damages for failing to do something, Binnall said.

The exchange was potentially the largest in an explosive and lengthy hearing in three lawsuits against Trump for his actions before and on January 6. Two of the lawsuits were filed by Democratic members of Congress, and one was brought by a pair of Capitol Hill police officers injured in the fighting on January 6. The cases have been on the record for over nine months, but Monday’s hearing was the first in substance on the issues.

One of the civil lawsuits under discussion on Monday was filed by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) Last February. Ten other Democratic members joined the lawsuits in April and Thompson withdrew from the case after President Nancy Pelosi appointed him chairman of the Jan.6 select committee. Republicans have since used his role in filing the civil case to challenge his impartiality in his new capacity as head of the House panel.

The Thompsons panel is intensely focused on Trump’s minute-by-minute actions on January 6, particularly during the two hours following the Capitol breach and Trump has remained largely silent, posting tweets that arguably have inflamed the crowd even more. ignoring several urgent calls for him to intervene publicly. Mehtas’ decision to extend the discussion on this topic forced Trump’s legal team to face it publicly for the first time.

If my words had been misinterpreted and led to violence, wouldn’t someone, the reasonable person, come out and say: wait a second, stop? Mehta wondered. He then referred explicitly to the evidence uncovered by the January 6 select committee, noting that Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. had done just that, imploring White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to get his father to issue a strong public denunciation of the violence. But Trump made no public appeal for rioters to return home for two hours after police lost control of Capitol Hill.

Mehta’s primary focus is on whether to allow prosecution against Trump, and he largely determines, at this point, whether the complaints against the former president are plausible and legally valid.

During arguments, Trump’s lawyers offered an unusually broad view of Trump’s immunity from civil lawsuits for his acts as president, saying virtually all of Trump’s statements were immune.

This absolute presidential immunity is very important, Binnall argued.

Mehta has repeatedly pressured Binnall to come up with an example of everything a president might say in office that could result in civil liability. I can’t think of an example, Binnall replied. The duties of the president are universal.

The only recourse by Democratic lawmakers against Trump’s actions on Jan.6 was impeachment and that failed, Binnall argued.

Mehta is intimately familiar with the ongoing criminal proceedings relating to the storming of the Capitol on January 6. He is overseeing the largest criminal case (in terms of number of defendants) resulting from these events: the prosecution of 19 members of the Oath Keepers militia network.

In recent weeks, Mehta has made it clear that he sees the role of powerful actors, including Trump, as a major driver of the attack on Capitol Hill. When convicting a January 6 defendant, John Lolos, Mehta said he viewed low-level January 6 defendants as pawns paying the price for the lies of other more powerful players.

People like Mr Lolos heard lies, lies, said our election was stolen when it clearly wasn’t, Mehta said at the time. Were here today to decide whether Mr. Lolos should spend 30 days in prison when those who created the conditions that led to Mr. Lolos’ conduct led to the events of January 6 [havent been] held accountable for their actions and their words.

During the hearing, Binnall appeared to lay the groundwork for defending the former president against a possible criminal case in another episode: the January 2, 2021 phone call in which Trump pressured the secretary State of Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, to find enough votes to go back. Assets defeated in the state. Fulton County prosecutors are reviewing this appeal and assessing potential criminal charges.

But Mehta asked if Trump had legal immunity for his Georgia appeal, Binnall replied, “Yes, sir, he has it.”

The president’s fundamental constitutional responsibility is to ensure that laws are faithfully carried out, Binnall added. It is part of the general duty of the President to speak freely and frankly on matters of public interest.

Mehta later observed that the issues before the court did not involve criminal immunity, but rather the scope of presidential immunity from civil prosecution. However, everyone involved in the hearing appeared to be aware of the increasing drumbeat in some neighborhoods for criminal charges against the former president.

Mehta, a person appointed by President Barack Obama, seemed skeptical of Binnall’s broader arguments for absolute immunity for the actions of Trump in power. However, the judge seemed more open to arguments from the Trump camps that his Jan.6 statements were political and at least related to his official duties.

Where would you like a court to draw the line? Mehta asked Joseph Sellers, an attorney representing Democratic lawmakers who filed a lawsuit.

Sellers insisted that while some cases involving presidential statements were open to debate, a president’s extreme calls for illegal actions against the government must fall outside the special protection that the courts have. granted to the chief executive.

According to Mr Binnalls’ argument, the president could promote treason in a public forum and the court would be powerless to assess whether his conduct was immune. It’s just inconceivable, Sellers said.

The vendors said Trump’s immunity should be limited to acts or statements involving his official powers as president, but Trump’s attorney noted that certain topics presidents often bring up, such as the obstruction rule of the Senate, have no direct role for the President.

The vendors also argued that Trump’s January 6 statements fit perfectly with the type of election-related conduct that has long been seen as outside the president’s official office.

Campaigning was never seen as part of the president’s normal functioning, Sellers said. I realize the tribunal wants to articulate a standard that is easily administered, and I guess I’m asking the tribunal to consider that whatever the standard of close appeal falls well outside of that.

Patrick Malone, lawyer for a pair of U.S. Capitol Police officers prosecuting Trump, said immunizing statements like the ones Trump made about the Ellipse on Jan.6 would create a strange disparity with others presidential candidates.

Are we really saying that if you are the incumbent you are immune, the incumbent would be but his opponent, his opponent, would not be? Malone said. I don’t see how it could be.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2022/01/10/trump-immunity-jan-6-526839 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos