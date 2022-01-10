President Jokowi will immediately announce the “booster” vaccine against Covid-19: National Okezone





JAKARTA – The Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, declared that President Joko Widodo himself would announce the “booster” mechanism. Covid-19 vaccine which should be held on Wednesday January 12, 2022. “President’s (Joko Widodo) ‘s’ booster’ vaccine will be announced specifically at a press conference,” Budi Gunadi said after attending a limited meeting on the assessment of PPKM which was chaired by President Jokowi at the presidential office in Jakarta, Monday (10 / 1/2022).

Read also :Indonesia will have 3 national Covid-19 vaccine production facilities It is expected that the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccination or booster program will be free and payable from January 12, 2022. Those who receive the third dose of free vaccine are the elderly and the public who are BPJS Contribution Santé Beneficiaries help (PBI). At the same time, the criteria and conditions for recipients of the Covid-19 “booster” vaccine are residents aged 18 and over, having received a second dose of vaccine for at least 6 months, living in a neighborhood / town that has recorded 70 % of the first dose of vaccination and 60% of the second dose. . “Including the types of vaccines used by the president who will deliver,” Budi Gunadi said. Read also :Covid-19 booster vaccine from January 12, BPOM reveals 5 vaccines that can be used

Budi said Indonesia was ranked 4th in the world in terms of the number of people vaccinated. “There are 169 million Indonesians who were vaccinated with the first dose, surpassing the 166 million people in Brazil. We are below China at 1.2 billion, India at 882 million and United States at 280 million, ”Budi said. As of Monday (09/01/2022), according to Budi, 170 million doses of the first vaccine and 116 million second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been injected into the Indonesian population. In addition, there are currently only 5 provinces where the first dose of vaccination is not yet 70%, namely West Sumatra, West Sulawesi, Moluccas, West Papua and Papua. “The existing vaccine stock is 446 million injected, 280 million, there are still over 150 million doses that can be injected,” Budi added. According to the coordinating minister of economic affairs Airlangga Hartarto, several vaccines that have received an “emergency use authorization” from the BPOM, namely Sinovac / coronavac, Moderna, Ffizer, AstraZeneca and Zificav.

