Whatever Russia does in Ukraine, China will watch

As the West wonders if Vladimir Putin will invade eastern Ukraine, Xi Jinping is watching. For China, Ukraine is a convenient proxy for Taiwan. NATO’s response to Russian aggression will serve as a barometer for the Communist Party of China (CCP) to calculate how the United States and its network of allies in the Asia-Pacific might respond to unprovoked Chinese aggression against Taiwan. At the operational and tactical levels, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) could gain valuable information on how the Russian armed forces move against Ukrainian territory. As the Biden administration and NATO enter talks on insecurity in Ukraine with their Russian counterparts, the West should consider the message it intends to send to the Kremlin and Zhongnanhai.

As the Center for Strategic and International Studies Jonathan Hillman identified in 2018, the relationship between China and Russia is aclumsyDespite an apparent divergence of national interests, the two align on issues of territorial integrity in the face of perceived Western threats. Xi and Putin openly exude a charismatic relationship and have met more than thirty times since 2013, including one in December 2021virtual chatapparently held in response to President Joe Bidens’ summit for democracy. During the video conference, Xi said: We strongly support each other on matters concerning the fundamental interests of each and safeguarding the dignity of each country. The former is a veiled reference to Taiwan, while the latter represents the shadow that the EU and NATO are casting over Ukraine.

Comparisons between Russian threats against Ukraine and Chinese intimidation against Taiwan are prophetic: Russia and China, two revengeful powers, threaten military aggression to regain territory they consider theirs but lost by a combination of external cunning and internal betrayal. Ukraine and Taiwan are vibrant democracies with market economies that border giant neighbors demanding a mixture of sovereignty and influence over their territory. Kiev and Taipei are counting on the West for soft and hard support against this increasingly implacable external pressure.

Yet China’s dependence on Russia to alleviate weaknesses in its military forces is nothing new. In 2018, the PLA sent approximately 3,000 troops to Russia’s Eastern Military District in support of exerciseVOSTOK, allegedly the largest military training event held on Russian soil since 1981. This deployment began a year ago,set of combined exercises with the 2021 iteration being held for the first time in China. The PLA’s lack of recent operational experience is an Achilles heel known for its leadership. Thus, the CCP’s sudden desire to deploy thousands of troops beyond its borders and subsequently allow a reciprocal number of foreign troops to enter its territory can be partly explained as an attempt to close this gap. blatant.

In addition to learning Russian best practices, the PLA can witness their execution and the associated success or failure of entirely new operational concepts. The U.S. intelligence community has long speculated that part of China’s openness campaign against Taiwan would include a naval blockade of the island. But the Chinese could instead follow Russia’s lead. When little green men invaded Crimea in early 2014, Russia incorporated the land isolation of several naval bases without firing a shot. China might not use this model in a future invasion of Taiwan. However, a Battle of the Bulge style infiltration using specially equipped, trained and equipped special operations forces that infiltrate and preposition themselves to force a fait accompli could decrease the need for a massive mobilization of ships, aircraft. and soldiers who many believe would prevent an PLA invasion. .

At the strategic level, the situation offers Xi an invaluable opportunity to observe how NATO responds to overt military aggression on its periphery. The network of allies and partners in the Asia-Pacific of the Americas is formidable. Yet if a NATO organization formed to counter Soviet threats fails to cope with Russian belligerence, Xi could cancel Asian alliances in the Americas. Any lack of determination in Washington or Brussels to help Ukraine keep Russia at bay could signal a similar fate for Taiwan.

As the Biden administration works with its European allies to craft a credible deterrence strategy ahead of upcoming talks, Ukraine should not be the only item on the agenda. The West should operate on the premise that Putinself-proclaimed best friendwill also be at the negotiating table. He may not have a say in the discussion, but Xi’s presence will be felt nonetheless.

Nicholas Hanson is Head of Mission Strategy at Vannevar Labs. He is part of the 2024 class of MPP and MBA at Harvard Kennedy School of Government and Harvard Business School. He previously served as an intelligence officer in the United States Marine Corps.

Image: Reuters.

