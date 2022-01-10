Latest from Covid: Boris Johnson plans to reduce isolation period to five days





B oris Johnson has confirmed that ministers plan to reduce the period of self-isolation for fully vaccinated people who test positive for Covid. Asked about reducing the isolation period from seven days to five days, the PM said: We were looking at this. Speaking to broadcasters during a visit to a vaccination clinic in Uxbridge, the Prime Minister said: The thing to do is look at the science. We are looking at this and we will act in accordance with the science. But he added, “We always keep things under review because we have always been guided by facts, by science and by changing circumstances. READ MORE Live updates Show the latest updates

1641845107 Lib Dem Leader: 10 Lockdown Drinks Aren’t a Kick in the Teeth Thank you for connecting with today’s coverage of all coronavirus developments throughout the day – that’s all of our coverage for today. Well, be back tomorrow with all the latest Covid news live as we go. 1641841195 More than 100 Downing St workers urged to lock down drinks, say reports Labor accused Boris Johnson of disregarding the “rules he put in place for the rest of us” after a leaked email appeared to show his private secretary was hosting anti-lockdown drinks in the garden at n ° 10. Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, sent an email to more than 100 Downing Street employees asking them to “bring your own booze” for a rally night, ITV reported. Mr Reynolds said they should ‘make the most of the good weather’ despite England facing strict Covid-19 restrictions in May 2020. The Prime Minister imposed England’s first lockdown to fight Covid-19 in March 2020 and it was not until June 1 that groups of up to six people were allowed to meet outside. Mr Reynolds’ email relates to an event that allegedly took place on May 20, 2020. Allegations about the 40-person rally emerged last week when Dominic Cummings, a former senior aide to Mr Johnson, said he warned at the time that ‘socially distanced drinks’ would likely be against the rules and “shouldn’t happen”. 1641838797 Sturgeon: Scotland must ask what adaptations are needed to live with Covid Nicola Sturgeon said Scotland will need to consider ‘what adaptations to pre-pandemic life’ might be needed for the country to live with the coronavirus. The Scottish Prime Minister made the comments to STV’s Scotland Tonight ahead of his update in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday on current Covid measures. “Sometimes when you hear people talking about learning to live with Covid, what seems to be suggested is that one morning we will wake up and not have to worry about it anymore, and have nothing to do with it. do to try to contain it and control it, “she said. “That’s not what I mean when I say ‘learning to live with it.’ Instead, we’ll have to ask ourselves what adaptations to pre-pandemic life – face coverings, for example – might be needed. longer term to allow us to live with much less protection. “ Earlier Monday, the Scottish government said it had registered 11,827 new cases of Covid-19 but no deaths in the past 24 hours. 1641835652 Teachers warn staff absences have major impact on education Nearly one in four teachers say staff absences due to Covid-19 are having a major impact on their schools, according to a new survey. Almost half (46%) of teachers were asked to cover lessons with absent colleagues, according to a survey by teachers’ union NASUWT. Dr Patrick Roach, secretary general of NASUWT, warned that higher staff absence rates are making “a very difficult situation”, adding that teacher shortages are likely to increase. The results came as students started returning to class last week after the Christmas holidays, with new advice for high school and college students in England to wear face covers in classrooms. 1641832965 British tourists to Tenerife face tough new rules British holidaymakers hoping for winter sun in Tenerife will be subject to a series of new restrictions after authorities raised the coronavirus alert there to a very high risk. A level 4 alert went into effect at midnight, resulting in increased regulation in pubs, hotels, restaurants and public transport. The maximum number of people allowed to meet indoors or outdoors is now set at six and Covid passports must be presented to enter establishments. Pubs and restaurants will now have to close at midnight under the strict new rules. 1641832758 140,000 other cases recorded in the latest daily figures Another 142,224 people tested positive for Covid on Monday, according to the latest government statistics. The figure, although higher than Sunday’s total of 141,472, is down from last Monday’s total of 157,758. In London, the seven-day case rate of 1,679.8 per 100,000 for the week ending Jan. 5 was down 5.6% from the previous week. Data also shows that 77 more deaths across the UK within 28 days of a positive test were recorded on January 10. 1641830016 Former chief whip warns of rebellion against Covid measures Former Tory Chief Whip Mark Harper, head of the Covid Recovery Group of Conservatives, has warned that if Boris Johnson seeks to extend Plan B measures, he could face an even bigger revolt than the 100 Tories who challenged when they were introduced in December. Mr Harper said: The Prime Minister sort of wants to agree with us in the backbench, that we have to be realistic about living with Covid forever … then he says he wants to keep restrictions in reserve or will not exclude them. It becomes an untenable position. 1641828623 Spain to limit retail price of lateral flow tests The Spanish government is working on rules to limit the retail price of Covid lateral flow tests, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday. It comes after prices rose as people rushed to get their hands on tests amid a wave of infections at Omicron. The debate we had before and during the Christmas season was the provision of testing, there was a bottleneck, Sanchez said in an interview with Cadena SER radio station. Now we are going to get into testing price control. Antigen tests sell for around 2.50 in neighboring Portugal while they cost around 8.35 in Spain, where they are only available at pharmacies, center-right opposition leader Ines Arrimadas said. . 1641827297 More than two-thirds of UK adults have had a booster More than two-thirds of all UK adults have received either a booster or a third dose of the Covid vaccine, new figures show. It is estimated that 67% of people aged 18 and over had received the extra jab as of January 9. This is up from 64% at the start of the month. The figure of 50% of adults was exceeded on December 16. Just under 35.7 million boosters and third doses have now been delivered to the UK, with 1.4 million of them in the past seven days. 1641825866 Scotland records more than 11,000 new cases – but no deaths Scotland has recorded 11,827 new cases of Covid but no deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures. That means the death toll according to this measure, of people who tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days, remains at 9,934. The positivity rate for daily tests was 29.5%, according to figures released by the Scottish Government on Monday, down from 23.2% the day before.

